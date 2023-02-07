Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Arrested After Standoff

Feb. 7—Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Centralia man arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with law enforcement last week.

The Lewis County Prosecutor's Office charged Elias A. Galaviz, 26, with one count each of fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer Friday afternoon.

Galaviz was arrested Feb. 2 following a two-and-a-half-hour standoff with law enforcement in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue in Centralia.

In addition to the obstruction allegation stemming from the standoff, Galaviz is accused of assaulting a woman at least once between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, unlawfully possessing a firearm and tampering with the serial number on that firearm.

His preliminary hearing was set over to Monday's docket after jail staff informed the court Galaviz was "too ill to come to court" on Friday, The Chronicle previously reported.

Due to Galaviz' criminal history, which includes 47 previous warrants, including two that are active out of Thurston County, Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead asked Judge Joely Yeager to set Galviz' bail at $75,000 on Monday.

Yeager opted to set bail at a higher amount, calling his warrant history "one of the worst histories I've ever seen" and stating "he is a significant threat to community safety and a flight risk."

Yeager also approved a no-contact order in favor of the alleged victim

Galaviz' arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.