Bail set at $100k for Hayfield High School principal in juvenile sex assault case

Dec. 14—WABASHA — A Hayfield High School principal was given a $100,000 conditional bail or bond in Wabasha District Court Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in a sex crimes case reaching back decades.

Grant Thomas Klennert, 37, of Hayfield, is accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles between 1998 and 2003 in Wabasha County when he was also a juvenile.

Klennert is facing three first-degree criminal sexual assault charges and two second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, all felonies, according to an amended complaint filed Wednesday. The original complaint only listed three first-degree and one second-degree charge. An additional charge of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct was submitted to the court Wednesday.

District Judge Christopher Neisen ordered Klennert to surrender his passport, have no contact with the victims listed in the criminal complaint and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Neisen also ordered a domestic abuse no contact order against Klennert for two of the victims listed in the complaint.

Attorney Jack Rice, representing Klennert on Wednesday, argued for a potential adjustment to the the unsupervised contact with minors condition, citing Klennert's juvenile children at home, but Neisen rejected his request.

Klennert has been the

principal of Hayfield High School for the past seven years

. He has been with the district for 16 years. He is currently on administrative leave.

Rice said in court that he expects to be retained by Klennert though he is not yet the attorney of record for him in the case.

The prosecution argued for a higher conditional bail for Klennert, citing their belief that Klennert was a flight risk due to his financial means and the seriousness of the offenses. Minnesota sentencing guidelines call for a presumptive prison sentence for the charges Klennert faces.

"The state acknowledges that our complaint ends in 2003," Wabasha Senior Assistant County Attorney Jacob Barnes said in court Wednesday. "That is the conduct we are currently aware of, but your honor, this conduct is severe. We have reason to believe that there is a cultural practice of secrecy, of hiding, and we're afraid of what might occur, your honor, if these conditions were not in place."

Rice countered the prosecution's claim, citing Klennert's loss of pay due to his leave from work, the likelihood of increased legal costs for his court case and his ties to the community.

"There is no history or even evidence that would support that argument," Rice said in court.

Klennert's criminal history and the charges laid before him put him in the moderate range of risk for bail guidelines in Minnesota.

"If we follow the allegations, he was 13 at the time this allegedly started," Rice said in court. "We're talking about 25-year-old allegations."

Klennert has been charged in adult court because Minnesota juvenile courts do not have jurisdiction over anyone over 21 years old, according to Minnesota statute.

The charges against Klennert allege a pattern of sexual assaults against significantly younger juveniles when he was between the ages of 13 and 18.

"It's clear that he does have ties to the community, as Mr. Rice pointed out," Neisen said in court. "However, these are severe allegations, as Mr. Barnes pointed out, so I do believe some amount of bail is appropriate."

A $500,000 unconditional bail or bond was also set by Neisen on Wednesday.

A warrant for Klennert's arrest was issued the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, and he was taken into custody shortly after. He is still listed as being in custody in the Wabasha County Jail.

"The Hayfield school district is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Grant Klennert, an employee of the school district. The school district takes the safety and security of our students very seriously, and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Grant Klennert is currently on administrative leave," Superintendent Gregg Slaathaug told the Post Bulletin Tuesday. "This is the extent of the information the school district can provide about the matter at this time."

The existence of any complaints filed against Klennert in the district will be released pending an investigation by the district, Slaathaug said.

The charges do not allege that Klennert assaulted any students during his time as an employee with the district.

Rice also called into question the reasoning behind an arrest warrant for Klennert. The warrant states that Klennert did not respond to investigators as part of the reason for detaining him.

"The problem with that, judge, is that I was in contact with (the investigator) on the 29th of November," Rice said in court. "I have a letter I sent to him, I faxed to him, and more importantly, I have multiple emails that went back and forth between (the investigator) and I."

Klennert's next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.

"The decision to charge anyone with a crime is serious. Charges alone can have lifelong impacts. Which is why the prosecutor I assigned to the case, Sr. Assistant Jake Barnes, worked closely with Sheriff Detectives to ensure a thorough, fact focused, investigation,"" Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "After reviewing the evidence and determining there was probable cause, we turned to the question of whether charging this case after all these years was still just. We determined it was."

Klennert, the victims listed in the complaint and the mother of one of the victims did not respond for a request for comment from the Post Bulletin about the charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Klennert sexually assaulted three different juveniles between 1997 and the fall of 2003, though the charges list a starting date of 1998.

The sexual assaults were first reported to law enforcement in October 2022 by a man who accused Klennert of forcefully sexually assaulting him almost weekly over the course of several years while the two were juveniles. On different occasions, the man reported he would throw up during the course of the sexual assaults.

"He said when he would vomit, Klennert would hit him and tell him to clean it up," reads part of the complaint.

The assaults started when Klennert, who is five years older than the victim, was in the seventh grade. The assaults stopped when the Klennert turned 18 years old and went to college. Klennert started attending St. Olaf College in 2003, according to his LinkedIn page.

The man told law enforcement that he told his mother what was happening when he was in the fourth grade and was told not to mention it to anyone else.

Another victim, who is nearly three years younger than Klennert, told officers that Klennert raped her when she was around 13 years old and she witnessed Klennert sexually assault the previous victim.

Klennert is also accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old male juvenile in 2001. Klennert would have been 16 years old at the time.

Klennert made that juvenile "pinky promise" not to tell anyone about the assault.