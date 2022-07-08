Bail set at $1M for man charged in July 5 shooting in Willmar, alleged accomplice held on $750,000

Jul. 8—WILLMAR

— The man charged with firing a gun multiple times at a Willmar police officer and nearby bystanders on July 5 in southwest Willmar is being held on $1 million bail and a second suspect charged as his accomplice is being held on $750,000 bail.

Sebastian Arthur Arevalo, 28, and Christian Martin Arevalo, 25, both of Willmar, had their first court appearances on Thursday in Kandiyohi County District Court. According to court documents, Sebastian Arevalo was the alleged shooter while Christian Arevalo drove to the location.

There were no injuries reported, but the shooting has resulted in 20 different charges filed against the two men.

Sebastian Arevalo is facing one felony count of second-degree attempted murder, one felony count of first-degree assault against a peace officer, seven felony counts of second-degree assault, a felony count of possessing ammo/any firearm after he was prohibited from doing so due to an earlier conviction and a gross misdemeanor dangerous weapons charge for intentionally pointing a gun.

Christian Arevalo is facing one felony count of second-degree attempted murder, one felony count of first-degree assault against peace officer and seven felony counts of second-degree assault, all as an accomplice under Minnesota law.

Their next appearances are scheduled for July 20.

Both are currently in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail. Cash bail or a bond may be posted for unconditional release, but Judge Jennifer Fischer ordered no conditional release.

The late-night incident began around 11:52 p.m. July 4 at a home on the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest. According to the criminal complaints in the matter, Sgt. Sam Schaefbauer responded to a call from the residence there about a possible shooting.

One of the people living at the home said he heard what he thought were fireworks, but when he went to check, he found a bullet hole in the front window. According to court documents, a bullet hole was located in the east-facing living room window, along with a bullet hole through the curtain and into the interior living room wall.

Story continues

At approximately 12:20 a.m. July 5, as Schaefbauer was speaking to the resident in the front yard of the home, where other people were also gathered, several people were spotted walking along Third Street Southwest toward the home, court documents said. Two of the individuals were later identified as Sebastian Arevalo and Christian Arevalo.

Schaefbauer reported that Sebastian Arevalo appeared to be trying to entice a confrontation by yelling and swearing, while also having his right hand completely hidden in the front waistband of his pants where he seemed to be holding something as he walked.

The court documents said that Schaefbauer raised his firearm and turned on his light toward Sebastian Arevalo, who then pulled out what Schaefbauer believed to be a firearm. Schaefbauer ordered Sebastian Arevalo to drop the weapon, who instead fired toward Schaefbauer and the other individuals in the yard, the report said.

Schaefbauer, who was reportedly standing about 50 to 60 feet away from Sebastian Arevalo, said he saw the front muzzle blast from the firearm coming toward his direction, along with hearing a loud bang.

The court documents said Schaefbauer immediately shot toward Sebastian Arevalo to stop the barrage of bullets being fired toward Schaefbauer and the others standing in the yard. Schaefbauer took cover behind a tree while the other individuals also ran for cover.

Sebastian Arevalo allegedly continued firing as he began to walk backward, even after Schaefbauer returned fire. Schaefbauer then observed both Sebastian Arevalo and Christian Arevalo, along with two other males, running northbound. Schaefbauer pursued the men, but they were able to flee in a white vehicle.

A second Willmar police officer arriving on the scene was able to pursue the vehicle and found it at a home on the 600 block of Second Street Southwest. Both Sebastian Arevalo and Christian Arevalo were arrested at the home.

A search of the area where the shooting took place uncovered multiple bullet casings around the yard and driveway. There were also bullet holes in a vehicle parked on the street and in two nearby homes. Witnesses described hearing anywhere from five to 15 shots during the confrontation.

According to court documents, Christian Arevalo later told a detective that he did not shoot anyone but did drive everyone near to the Third Street Southwest residence. Christian Arevalo said on July 3 someone had come over to the Arevalo residence and pointed a gun at Christian Arevalo's sister and brother, so he was angry and it was his idea to go over to the Third Street home.

However, he expected it was going to be a fist fight and did not know Sebastian Arevalo had a gun, where he got it or what happened to it after the shooting. Christian Arevalo also denied knowing anything about a shooting at the Third Street Southwest home where Schaefbauer was dispatched on the original call.

Sebastian Arevalo declined to speak to officers following the shooting.

According to the news release issued July 5 by the Willmar Police Department, the other agencies responding that night were the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the Kandi/Meeker County SWAT team, the Kandiyohi County STAT Team and CentraCare Ambulance.