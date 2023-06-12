Bail set at $2 million for man charged in connection with fatal crash on Eola Road in Aurora

Bail has been set at $2 million for an Aurora man charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death in connection with a fatal crash in April on Eola Road in Aurora.

Joshua Crye, 32, of the 1800 block of Westfield Drive, appeared in bond court Monday, DuPage County prosecutors said in a news release.

Around 8:52 p.m., April 6, Aurora police officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eola Road, according to the release. An investigation indicated Crye was allegedly traveling southbound on Eola Road in a Ford Escape when he crossed the raised center median and entered the northbound lanes, officials said.

Crye’s vehicle then crashed into a northbound vehicle driven by Nicole Dickerson, 48, of Aurora, officials said. The collision caused the vehicles to also crash into another northbound car, according to the release.

Occupants of all three vehicles were taken to a local hospital for medical attention, officials said. Four days later, Dickerson passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

Crye’s vehicle was traveling at 85 mph at the time of the crash, officials said. Crye is accused of having a blood alcohol content of 0.183, more than twice the legal limit, when the crash occurred, according to officials.

Crye was taken into custody Monday without incident, officials said. A warrant had been out for his arrest since May 18, according to the release.

He is due back in court for arraignment on June 16.

