Bail set at $200,000 for Rochester man who is facing new felonies for T-bone crash, fleeing police

Dec. 15—A Rochester man who is alleged to have caused a crash and fled from police twice on foot, including once at the hospital, was ordered held Tuesday on $200,000 unconditional bail.

Andrew Maylon Gustafson, 31, was charged in Olmsted County with three felony counts of criminal vehicular operation, three gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle.

Gustafson has at least six other pending cases in Olmsted County with charges ranging from gross misdemeanor carrying a BB gun in public to aggravated first-degree robbery. Court records indicate that warrants for his arrest were issued in at least four of those cases earlier this month. On Monday, Associate Olmsted County Attorney Michael DeBolt filed a motion to revoke or increase Gustafson's bail in those cases. Gustafson's bail was increased to $200,000 in five of his older cases.

In the most recent case, an officer was conducting surveillance Saturday at Gustafson's Second Street Southeast residence when the officer saw Gustafson get into a vehicle about 5:45 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. Gustafson reportedly drove away as the officer attempted to see into the vehicle using his squad's floodlight.

As Gustafson drove away, he reportedly failed to stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 11th Avenue Southeast and Second Street Southeast and then crashed into a snow bank. Gustafson also reportedly drove into oncoming traffic on 11th Avenue, ran a red light and T-boned a van and then struck a utility pole. Two people were in the van at the time of crash. One of them suffered broken ribs while the other person only suffered minor injuries, according to the criminal complaint.

Gustafson ran from the scene, but was caught by another officer and arrested. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys after complaining of head pain from the crash.

Field sobriety tests were conducted at the hospital. Following the tests, an officer went to their squad car to draft a warrant to ask for a blood draw. Gustafson is alleged to have run away from hospital staff and attempted to leave the building. He was located by police in the parking ramp next to hospital, where he ran from an officer before being caught.

When interviewed at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Gustafson "explained that he fled from officers because he knew he had warrants and he was scared," according to the criminal complaint.