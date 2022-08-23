Bail Set at $250,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old

Aug. 23—A Centralia man has been charged with multiple sex offenses for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl multiple times over a 10-month period in 2021.

The Centralia Police Department began investigating the case in March 2022 after the alleged victim disclosed the abuse to her therapist, according to court documents.

The defendant, Mario Luis Martin Marcos, 22, has since been charged with four counts of second-degree rape of a child. Each count carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

When questioned by police, Martin Marcos reportedly denied the allegations and claimed the alleged victim "came to him" and "provoked him," according to court documents.

The victim said she previously disclosed the abuse to another person who knew both her and the defendant, and the other person comforted her and told the defendant to stop, but told the victim not to tell anyone. The victim later told police she was "concerned to tell anyone."

Martin Marcos' family told law enforcement they were concerned Martin Marcos would flee to Guatemala, according to court documents.

Due to those concerns and the severity of the allegations, Prosecuting Attorney Will Halstead asked Judge Joely Yeager to set the defendant's bail at $250,000 during a hearing on Monday. Yeager agreed.

Martin Marcos' next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25.