Bail Set at $250K for Chehalis Couple Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen for Two Years

Nov. 9—A Chehalis couple is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times over a period of two years.

The victim was 14 years old when the abuse allegedly began in October 2019.

The two co-defendants, a 42-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man whose names are being withheld by The Chronicle to protect the identity of the victim, were arrested on Nov. 7 and Nov. 6, respectively.

The man has been charged with four counts of third-degree rape of a child, five counts of third-degree child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The woman has been charged with four counts of third-degree rape of a child and five counts of third-degree child molestation.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after a family member of the victim reported the abuse on Oct. 7.

One incident reportedly involved a second victim, who was between 14 and 15 years old when the incident allegedly occurred.

While neither defendant had any prior felony history, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joe Bassetti requested that Judge James Lawler set each defendant's bail at $250,000 and issue protection orders in favor of the two victims.

"The state's concern is community safety, given the numerous sex offenses involving a minor," said Bassetti at the woman's preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Nov. 8.

Even though defense attorney Rachael Tiller argued for the woman's release, given her ties to the community and lack of felony history, Lawler granted Bassetti's request.

Bassetti requested the same bail amount for the male co-defendant, which Lawler also granted, despite Tiller's argument for a reduced bail amount.

"He was cooperative during the police investigation. He would like the court to be aware of that," said Tiller, later adding, "protection orders should alleviate any safety concerns."

Both co-defendants are scheduled for arraignment hearings on Nov. 10.