Bail set at $250K for Lockport teen facing weapon count

Dec. 20—LOCKPORT — A city teen has been detained at Niagara County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail on a weapon charge since mid-November.

Dominic M. Rosselli, 18, 144 Locust St., was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 21. According to the arrest report obtained from Lockport police, Rosselli was found with a loaded handgun and was taken into custody. He has been at the county jail since his arraignment the following day in city court.

No one in the local law enforcement community seems able or willing to explain why Rosselli's bail was set so high.

According to Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti, since 2020, only one other person facing a weapons charge has been detained at the county jail for $250,000 bail.

"So, it's very rare," he said. Filicetti said he does not know why Rosselli's bail is that high.

According to the arrest report, about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Rosselli was found in a vehicle that LPD had been attempting to locate. After the vehicle pulled into the driveway at Rosselli's residence, officers approached Rosselli, patted him down and found a loaded handgun in his pants pocket. Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon is a class-C felony charge and Rosselli was kept in custody at the police station until his arraignment the next day.

About a week after Rosselli's arrest, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said he was unfamiliar with Rosselli's case but that generally, when the charge is weapon possession, it is the practice of his office to ask for the highest bail possible. That usually results in bail being set at $50,000 to $60,000, he said, adding that various factors may influence the bail amount, including the defendant's history of violence.

Police Chief Steven Abbott has declined to discuss the case against Rosselli.

Asked to confirm or deny whether Rosselli's arrest is connected to the Nov. 20 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Spalding Street resident Michael Hathaway, Abbott said, "I'm not talking about that."

Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman, who is the prosecutor in the case, has not responded to this reporter's repeated requests for information about the factors that led to Rosselli's high bail.