Bail set at $500,000 in cocaine trafficking case

Mar. 26—SALEM — A judge on Friday set bail at $500,000 for a Salem man police say they found Thursday with 3/4 of a pound of cocaine in his mother's Salem public housing apartment.

The high bail for Cesar Espaillat, 46, reflects a history of defaults in prior court appearances and the 12-year mandatory minimum he will face if convicted on a cocaine trafficking charge, Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan said during a hearing Friday.

Prosecutor Matt Schreiber requested the $500,000 bail. Schreiber said Espaillat "apparently has been doing this for the majority of his adult life."

Espaillat pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge at his arraignment.

Salem police arrested Espaillat Thursday in the kitchen of a one-bedroom apartment at 10 Lee Fort Terrace, shortly after they got a search warrant following several undercover purchases of cocaine, Schreiber told the judge.

Espaillat did not respond to the officers' knocking, so police eventually let themselves in with a key the Salem Housing Authority provided, the prosecutor said.

Police found Espaillat standing at the kitchen sink, apparently in the midst of packaging drugs into plastic bags, with a fistful of cocaine, said the prosecutor.

Schreiber said the cocaine — which police say totaled 344 grams or 12.2 ounces — was in several places in the apartment, including the kitchen, in Tupperware containers stashed in the closet in his elderly mother's bedroom, and on a plate. Police also found a total of $26,309 in the apartment, along with a digital scale, a ledger, and phones.

Police estimate they found more than $34,000 worth of cocaine. The drug is selling for about $100 per gram, according to police.

Kristen Graves, who represented Espaillat at his arraignment, urged the judge to set bail at no more than $50,000. That amount, she said, "is more aligned with the charge and his financial resources."

She told the judge Espaillat comes from a "strong, loving family" that has struggled for years with unresolved grief over the murder of his father in Puerto Rico, where Espaillat was born before his mother moved the family to Salem.

"This is something he has not addressed," said Graves. "It's never too late to start addressing that." She also said he has children of his own.

Schreiber, meanwhile, said Espaillat has shown in prior cases that he is a flight risk.

Besides convictions in Massachusetts for distribution of cocaine in 2002, which landed him a two-month jail term, and in 2016, when he received a two-year jail term, Espaillat has a record in Florida of similar charges.

According to available Seminole County, Florida, court records, Espaillat was arrested in 2007 after a sheriff's deputy saw him driving a red Audi with the license plate from a gray Ford. After discovering that he was also driving on a Massachusetts license despite having lived in Florida for two years, the deputy arrested him. During the arrest, the sheriff's report said, Espaillat struggled and tried to flee.

In the Audi, the deputy found a bag of cocaine, which, the report said, Espaillat admitted having just purchased for $800 to resell for "extra money for his family," including four children at the time.

He was free on a $2,000 bail bond in that case when he defaulted in 2008. He was arrested in 2012 on a fugitive from justice charge and ultimately reached a plea agreement in 2013 that included an eight-month jail term, according to the case docket.

While the prosecutor proposed a condition of GPS and home confinement if released, Espaillat's attorney said he would not be allowed to return to his mother's apartment if he is released.

Brennan ordered that Espaillat's passport be turned over to a probation officer if he comes up with bail in the case.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Because of the amount of cocaine police found, Espaillat is charged with trafficking of more than 200 grams of the drug, which carries a mandatory minimum of 12 years and up to 20 years in state prison.

