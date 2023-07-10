Bail set at $50K for Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating pre-teen girl

Jul. 10—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man is accused of impregnating a 12-year-old girl who he sexually assaulted repeatedly for over a decade, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court

Troyonta Antjuan Lee is charged with two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase who set Lee's bail at $50,000 and issued a domestic abuse no contact order for the child and her residence. Chase also ordered that Lee can be released on an unconditional $100,000 bail.

His next court date is scheduled for July 18, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl's mother reported the assaults to the Rochester Police Department on June 30, 2023.

During a forensic interview the same day, the girl told police that Lee had sexually assaulted her since she was in the first grade. The girl was born in 2010 and she reported that she was pregnant.

"She said (Lee) would do what he wants and then leave," part of the criminal complaint states.

Her pregnancy was confirmed and Lee was arrested.

While the criminal complaints suggests Lee sexually assaulted the girl over a number of years, his charges list dates between Oct. 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.