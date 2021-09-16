Bail set at $55,000 for man accused of attempting to stage Alex Murdaugh's suicide

David K. Li and Erik Ortiz
·1 min read

A judge on Thursday set bail at $55,000 for the suspected shooter in an alleged suicide-for-hire plot involving a prominent South Carolina lawyer.

Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was shackled and wore a beige jail jumpsuit during his initial court appearance, as Hampton County Judge Tonja Alexander read allegations against him.

He's been charged with conspiracy, pointing and presenting a firearm, assisting a person in suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, conspiracy and insurance fraud.

Smith answered basic questions and signed forms, affirming that he understood the proceedings against hm. Alexander asked Smith if he'll apply for representation by a public defender.

"I'm probably going to go for one, yes," he responded.

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday after he attempted to stage his own suicide so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, his legal team said.

Murdaugh was shot in the head on Sept. 4, three months after the unsolved slayings of his wife and adult son, but suffered a superficial wound and survived. His attorney said Murdaugh was depressed and enlisted a man to kill him, believing his life insurance had a suicide clause.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also said it opened a criminal investigation into the 2018 death of a longtime housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Facebook to target harmful coordination by real accounts using playbook against fake networks

    Facebook is taking a more aggressive approach to shut down coordinated groups of real-user accounts engaging in certain harmful activities on its platform, using the same strategy its security teams take against campaigns using fake accounts, the company told Reuters. The new approach, reported here for the first time, uses the tactics usually taken by Facebook's security teams for wholesale shutdowns of networks engaged in influence operations that use false accounts to manipulate public debate, such as Russian troll farms. It could have major implications for how the social media giant handles political and other coordinated movements breaking its rules, at a time when Facebook's approach to abuses on its platforms is under heavy scrutiny from global lawmakers and civil society groups.

  • Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud

    Alex Murdaugh plans to be in Hampton County to surrender to police Thursday and have a bond hearing, lawyer Jim Griffin told news outlets. The charges are connected to insurance fraud, Griffin said. Murdaugh asked a previous client whom he was buying drugs from to kill him with a shot to the head on Sept. 4 so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, authorities said.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • Al Capone’s ‘Piece of Crap’ Miami Beach Home Likely to Be Demolished

    Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • RAW: Surveillance Video of Suspects Who Left Walnut Creek Restaurant Without Paying, Fired Gun Outside

    Police in Walnut Creek have released surveillance videos that show a couple who tried to leave a restaurant without paying their bill before the male suspect fired shots outside the establishment as they drove off. (9-14-2021)

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • Navy sailor slapped on 9/11 anniversary by woman calling him a fake. But he’s not

    “You disgrace the USA,” she told the active serviceman at a pizzeria in Connecticut.

  • What happened to Gabby Petito? Private investigators say police are 'on the right track' focusing on the missing road tripper's boyfriend

    Private investigators told Insider that since Brian Laundrie is likely the last person who saw Gabby Petito, talking to him is key to figuring out what happened.

  • New Podcast Takes Deep Look Into 'Unthinkable' Lori Vallow Case

    The disturbing allegations against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have dominated the national news cycle for nearly two years, but a new podcast takes a deeper look at how Vallow—a seemingly perfect suburban mom—became linked to the series of deaths surrounding her family. Rather than determining "who" carried out the murders, UCP Audio’s “The Followers: Madness of Two” examines why the crimes may have happened at all. “That was the lens we really used to shape our research,” Sarah Tre

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • Sheriff: Michigan lawmaker in jail had hidden handcuff key

    A Michigan lawmaker ordered to jail in a drunken driving case is accused of taping a handcuff key to his foot. The key was discovered when state Rep. Jewell Jones, a Detroit-area Democrat, was placed in jail Tuesday for violating bond conditions, authorities said. "He truly believes that he doesn’t have to follow the judge’s orders, doesn’t have to follow rules,” said Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy, who runs the jail.

  • Shooting outside upscale NYC restaurant leaves man wounded

    The mask-wearing suspects emerged from a dark colored SUV and descended on two men who were dining at different tables.

  • Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home. In its ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the Supreme Court also clarified what would constitute third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, saying the statute doesn't apply if a defendant's actions are directed at a particular person. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

  • Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

    A Casselberry attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.