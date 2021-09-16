Bail set at $55,000 for man accused of attempting to stage Alex Murdaugh's suicide

A judge on Thursday set bail at $55,000 for the suspected shooter in an alleged suicide-for-hire plot involving a prominent South Carolina lawyer.

Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was shackled and wore a beige jail jumpsuit during his initial court appearance, as Hampton County Judge Tonja Alexander read allegations against him.

He's been charged with conspiracy, pointing and presenting a firearm, assisting a person in suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, conspiracy and insurance fraud.

Smith answered basic questions and signed forms, affirming that he understood the proceedings against hm. Alexander asked Smith if he'll apply for representation by a public defender.

"I'm probably going to go for one, yes," he responded.

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday after he attempted to stage his own suicide so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, his legal team said.

Murdaugh was shot in the head on Sept. 4, three months after the unsolved slayings of his wife and adult son, but suffered a superficial wound and survived. His attorney said Murdaugh was depressed and enlisted a man to kill him, believing his life insurance had a suicide clause.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also said it opened a criminal investigation into the 2018 death of a longtime housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.