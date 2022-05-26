Bail set for Greene man charged in Lewiston standoff

May 26—LEWISTON — A Greene man accused of causing a police standoff Tuesday was ordered Wednesday to seek substance and mental health evaluations when he is released from jail.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash for Chad Chandler, 42, in 8th District Court, where he appeared by videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, wearing an orange jail suit, his hands cuffed.

Judge Susan Driscoll said Chandler is required to schedule within one week of his release from jail substance abuse and mental health assessments and engage in all treatment recommended by providers.

She said Chandler would be barred from having alcohol and illegal drugs for which he can be searched if he is suspected of possessing them.

Chandler also can be searched for firearms at random, if released.

He was charged with felony assault on an officer, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison, stemming from a standoff Tuesday at 120 Montello St., where police said he barricaded himself for several hours in the late afternoon.

Chandler was charged with three misdemeanors, including refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal trespass and creating a police standoff.

The local police department's negotiation team and mental health workers were on the scene Tuesday attempting to peacefully resolve the situation, police said.

Montello Street was closed from College Street to Central Avenue from about 4 to 6 p.m.