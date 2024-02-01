Bail set for inmate wrongly released

Feb. 1—WILKES-BARRE — If Billy Partington wants to be lawfully released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, he'll have to come up with $30,000 bail.

Billy Partington, 30, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on an escape charge, alleging he pretended to be his incarcerated half-brother, Drake Partington, when released on $75,000 bail linked to an assault case in Hanover Township.

Only Billy Partington failed to correct those working in the county prison's booking department on Jan. 26, when he was set free on bail actually posted for Drake Partington, 21, according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre police captured Billy Partington on Wednesday and returned him to the county prison.

Drake Partington was arrested by Hanover Township police on allegations he stabbed a man inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment at Hanover Village on Jan. 24. Bail was set at $75,000 for Drake Partington, court records say.

When bail was posted for Drake Partington on Jan. 26, court records say, Billy Partington was taken to the booking department under the impression he was Drake Partington.

Billy Partington claimed he lost his identification card and reportedly matched the same description as his half-brother, according to court records.

Billy Partington was jailed Nov. 7 when he was -resentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 72 hours to one-year for a probation violation on a drug paraphernalia charge. Billy Partington filed a pro-se — without a lawyer — petition for parole on Nov. 30 but the petition was never acted upon, court records say.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, county Manager Romilda Crocamo thanked law enforcement agencies and pledged a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the escape.