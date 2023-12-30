Bail set for man accused of striking patrol vehicle, eluding deputies Thursday

A 34-year-old driver accused of backing into a patrol car and eluding deputies Thursday is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Colton O. Lee attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Thursday. Deputies pursued him in the Rochester and Grand Mound area earlier that day and arrested him on Interstate 5 near the Scatter Creek Rest Area.

Judge Anne Egeler set the bail amount after finding probable cause for several alleged crimes, including second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful imprisonment.

The Sheriff’s Office released a video from the initial scene on its Facebook page. The video shows a deputy activating his emergency lights just as a vehicle’s back lights appear. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lee, appears to back up and turn into the patrol vehicle’s driver side.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Eastwood asked Egeler to set bail at $100,000. He said Lee was arrested in Everett and released on his personal recognizance earlier in the week. He said Lee also was released on $25,000 bail in King County less than a week ago.

“There was a car stolen in Seattle,” Eastwood said. “We don’t know by whom, whether that was Mr. Lee or not. But Mr. Lee was found with that car in Thurston County wreaking havoc in the lives of law enforcement, and citizens were put in danger due to his behavior.”

Eastwood said Lee’s alleged actions violated his release conditions in other cases, including a 2018 domestic violence second-degree assault case in Kitsap County. He said Lee has past felony convictions in Florida.

“On the issue of bail, your honor, $10,000 bail in Kitsap was not enough to ensure his appearance or his compliance with conditions of release,” Eastwood said. “$25,000 bail in King County wasn’t enough to ensure his compliance even for a week.”

Public defense attorney Jason Schuyler asked the court to release Lee on his personal recognizance. Though Lee has several pending cases, Schuyler said he had not previously been convicted of a violent crime. He said Lee had a fractured elbow and hand as well.

“He needs medical attention, something that I know the jail staff here would find to be troublesome, having to take him to appointments and monitor him there,” Schuyler said.

Egeler set bail after finding the court could not be assured he will attend his next court appearance, there exists a substantial danger he may commit a violent crime, and he may interfere in the case.

She also barred Lee from contacting a passenger and the deputy who reportedly got hurt when he backed into a patrol vehicle.

The investigation

A probable cause statement describes the investigation into the alleged crimes from the perspective of law enforcement.

Hyundai informed law enforcement that they were tracking a 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was stolen from Seattle, according to court records. The car was reportedly parked in a neighborhood near the intersection of Jordan Street Southwest and 178th Avenue in Rochester.

Deputies converged on the location to retrieve the vehicle. One deputy approached with his lights turned off to “maintain the element of surprise,” according to the statement.

After the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle, the driver of the Hyundai, who was later identified as Lee, allegedly began slowly backing up towards him. The statement alleges Lee intentionally accelerated to crash into the patrol vehicle.

Just before the crash, the deputy reportedly decided to reenter his patrol vehicle for safety. The deputy’s leg was pinned up against the inside door panel, which injured his left femur, according to the probably cause statement.

Lee allegedly fled from deputies at high speeds through Rochester. The statement indicates Lee drove erratically, nearly hit some trucks, ran red lights and even launched himself in the air after driving over a curb.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 5 where Lee allegedly exceeded 100 miles per hour. At one point, the statement says Lee’s vehicle began losing a tire, forcing him to slow down.

Lee eventually exited the freeway into the Scatter Creek Rest Area. A deputy took the chance to conduct a PIT, or precision immobilizing technique, maneuver before Lee could reenter the freeway.

Lee reportedly swerved to avoid the maneuver. However, the deputy ultimately succeeded, causing the Hyundai to spin and get pinned against a guardrail.

Deputies detained Lee and a passenger “without incident,” according to the statement. The passenger reportedly told deputies that Lee refused to stop and let her out of the vehicle.

The statement indicates the deputy who was involved in the crash was treated at Providence St. Peter Hospital Emergency Room for minor injuries and released.