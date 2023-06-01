Bail set at more than $1M for man accused of raping 80-year-old woman

A judge has set a bond of more than $1 million for a man accused of raping an elderly woman while armed at an apartment complex earlier this year.

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges explained the reasons for a high bail of $1,005,000 for Taquino Williams were due to the seriousness of the crime and the defendant having a warrant from Texas charging him with a similar offense. If Williams posts bond, he must wear a GPS device.

According to testimony provided in court, law enforcement officials from Denton, Texas, have told local officials that they have evidence linking Williams to an alleged rape of an elderly woman. In the case, Williams was accused of being armed with a knife. In the Ocala incident, Williams had a screwdriver, police officials said.

Williams arrest

On Feb. 1, Ocala Police Department officers were called to Saddleworth Green, an apartment complex at 2901 SW 41st St., to investigate the sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman.

From their investigation, officers got pictures of a potential suspect and released the image to the media. Williams was picked up the morning of Feb. 3 at a shopping plaza not far from the incident location by a police officer.

In an interview with police officials, Williams admitted to entering the apartment of the elderly woman. Armed with a screwdriver, Williams said he went into her bedroom where he used the object to poke her and then raped her. Detectives said he repeatedly tried to suffocate the alleged victim.

Williams, who told detectives he probably would've hurt the woman, said he was familiar with the apartment complex and has entered homes when no was is around. He said the screwdriver is useful for kidnapping people. Asked if he would apologize to the woman, he said no.

The 32-year-old man, who authorities said is homeless, is facing charges of burglary of a dwelling while armed, armed sexual battery by use of a deadly weapon and possession of burglary tools. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutor and defense present their case

Assistant Public Defender Sean Gravel, who's representing Williams, filed a motion for bond for his client. Prosecutor Jonathan Olson filed a motion for a pre-trial detention. If granted, Williams would remain locked up at the Marion County Jail until his case is resolved.

At Thursday's hearing, Olson called Ocala Police Department Detective Zach Boyer to the stand. Boyer said they observed a surveillance video that showed a man in the woman's apartment building shortly before the alleged sexual assault. The same person was seen not long after roaming the building.

When the rape occurred, the detective said the woman was battling cancer and had a leg amputated. He said the woman tried resisting the attacker.

Boyer said he had received reports about Williams peeping at a woman, who was in a locker room at a gym, and the Texas case.

Gravel asked Boyer if the woman had identified Williams from a photo line up and the detective said no. He said they're waiting on DNA results and no one saw Williams entering the apartment of the alleged rape victim.

Lawyers argue for bond.

The defense argued that the prosecution had not made their case and nothing from the victim other than statements from the detective. Gravel argued for a reasonable bond from Williams.

Olson countered that they'd made their burden. He said the victim is presently out of the state and because of her medical condition, did not want to bring her before the court. Moving forward, Olson said the victim would be available if needed.

Williams' next court will be a pre-trial conference, which will be set for a future date.

