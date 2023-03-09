Bail set for North Huntingdon man accused of sexual assault

Mar. 8—A Westmoreland County judge set a $200,000 bail on Monday for a North Huntingdon man charged with molesting a young child in 2006.

Patrick. M. Winwood, 71, was arrested last week and charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, criminal mischief, child endangerment and indecent assault based on allegations from his accuser, who is now 20.

The woman told her parents she was improperly touched and forced into sexual activity by Winwood starting when she was 4 and continuing for the nine years, according to court records.

Winwood appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing after spending the weekend at Westmoreland County Prison. North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware last week declined to set a bail amount for Winwood.

During Monday's hearing, 15 members of Winwood's family crowded into a Westmoreland County courtroom in Greensburg to potentially testify that his release from jail would not pose a risk to the community, according to defense attorney Tim Dawson.

Dawson said Winwood had no prior record or history of sexual assaults against children.

"We look at these charges as unfounded," Dawson said.

Winwood's accuser testified by telephone on Monday and said she initially came forward with the allegations in 2016 and again reached out to investigators with more allegations last summer.

Feliciani set Winwood's bail at $200,000 but ordered that he could be released from jail if he posted a 10% bond, or $20,000. The judge also ordered Winwood to remain on house arrest as he awaits disposition of his case and have no contact with children.

Winwood is scheduled to appear before Gongaware on March 15 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

