Bail set for Oxford man charged with eluding police during snowstorm

Mar. 3—PARIS — An Oxford man who led police on a high-speed chase during a snowstorm this week had his bail set at $250 cash Friday.

Dawson Bond, 20, appeared in South Paris District Court by videoconference from Oxford County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest in Oxford on Thursday.

He faces multiple charges stemming from his alleged flight from police when an officer attempted to stop his vehicle for suspected registration and inspection violations, police said.

Judge Tammy Ham-Johnson ordered Bond's bail set at $250 cash with the condition that he not drive unless properly licensed.

Norway attorney Maurice Porter said Bond's family hired him to represent Bond despite the fact that Bond was found to be partially indigent and would have been appointed an attorney by the court.

According to jail officials, Bond was charged with eluding an officer and passing a roadblock, both felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also is facing five misdemeanor charges, including violation of condition of release, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and failure to stop, remain and provide information, each charge punishable by up to six months in jail.

Bond didn't enter pleas Friday because felony charges must be presented to a grand jury to go to trial, unless the defendant were to waive indictment.

He is due back in court in June.

Police said Bond was driving a GMC pickup truck on Skeetfield Road in Oxford during a snowstorm when a local police officer observed the vehicle had registration and inspection violations.

The officer attempted to pull the truck over, but Bond failed to stop and began passing other vehicles erratically to elude the officer, police said.

The truck turned into the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot on Route 26 and continued into the parking lot of Goodwin's Chevrolet, police said. The truck turned back onto Main Street southbound and struck a passing motorist, police said.

As Bond approached the intersection of Main Street and Fore Street, an officer set up a roadblock with a spike mat, which Bond was able to avoid, but nearly struck a tractor-trailer, police said.

He turned onto Fore Street, then lost control and the chase ended in a driveway, where Bond was taken into custody, police said.