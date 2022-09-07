Bail set for Pullman residents accused of armed robbery

Sep. 7—Bail was set at $200,000 on Tuesday in Whitman County Superior Court for two Pullman residents accused of armed robbery.

The bond amount, which could also be $20,000 in cash, was set for Gavriel Hernandez and Roy Valdez.

Valdez, 37, is believed to have committed a violent crime or is a risk to not appear in future hearings if released. Hernandez, 35, is said to present a serious danger of committing a violent crime or not showing up in future appearances if released.

Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in Garfield, when a resident had allegedly been robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Witnesses identified Hernandez and Valdez as suspects, according to the news release.

Hernandez and Valdez were allegedly seen taking numerous tools and other valuable items while pointing a handgun at someone, according to several witnesses. Deputies believed they were traveling to Pullman, and, with assistance of the Pullman Police Department, officers were able to take Hernandez and Valdez into custody when they entered town.

Several hundred dollars of tools were reported stolen and a .357 caliber handgun was discovered during a vehicle search, according to the news release. Hernandez and Valdez were booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of alleged first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the news release.

Hernandez and Valdez will appear in court Friday morning where they may be charged by the state.

