Bail set for three young men accused of burglarizing Lacey home, assaulting occupants

A Lacey teen accused of breaking into his ex-partner’s home and shooting two people is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Ethan Ray Kirk, 19, and two other suspects attended their preliminary appearances in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Court records show Lacey officers arrested Kirk Sept. 3 on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary, domestic violence.

The incident occurred that Sunday at a Lacey apartment. Officers responded to the home after Kirk’s ex-partner told dispatch that Kirk broke into her home and shot her as well as her boyfriend while her two children were there.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the crime. Justin Shane Ingalsbe, 18, and Willie Jordan Da-Sani Jackson, 21, have been accused of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.

Judge John Skinder found probable cause for the alleged crimes and set bail at $500,000 for all three suspects. In doing so, he found they may commit a violent crime or interfere with the case if simply released.

None of the suspects have criminal convictions as adults, but court records show they each have sealed juvenile criminal records.

The Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged all three suspects Wednesday. They are due back in court for their arraignment hearings Sept. 19.

Court records describe the investigation into the incident from the perspective of law enforcement.

Officers reported arriving at the home at 9:21 p.m. and finding the two injured victims as well as two uninjured but upset children, ages 1 and 4.

Kirk’s ex-partner told police Kirk entered through her bedroom window and she and her boyfriend fought back against Kirk. During the struggle, she said Kirk shot them and she stabbed him, according to court records.

The woman’s boyfriend told police Kirk tried to open the front door to allow other suspects in. Court records say multiple masked men entered the home with large guns but quickly ran away.

Both shooting victims were treated by medics at the scene and later transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, according to court records. The children were released to their grandparents with their mother’s permission.

Officers later found and detained Kirk near an apartment complex after following a vehicle that was associated with him. Court records say he had blood on his hands and back.

While officers responded to the victims’ home, other officers reportedly spotted another vehicle associated with Kirk.

The officers initiated a traffic stop and detained two occupants, later identified as Ingalsbe and Jackson, according to court records. Jackson allegedly admitted to having weapons in the trunk of the vehicle.

All three suspects were interviewed at the Lacey Police Department and later booked into the Thurston County jail.