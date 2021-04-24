Bail set for YDC defendants arrested this week
Apr. 24—During court hearings Friday, bail was set for the four men arrested this week as part of the growing probe into abuse of children incarcerated in New Hampshire at the Youth Development Center in Manchester and at a Concord facility.
Prosecutors argued that all four men be held without bail, but their attorneys argued they were not dangerous, because the allegations against them were in most cases decades old, and they were not flight risks because all four had known about the investigation for months, and did not flee. A judge set cash bail between $10,000 and $25,000 for each of the four, somewhat lower amounts than the bail set for other men charged earlier this month with abuse at the Youth Development Center.
Bail for Victor Malavet, 58, of Gilford, charged with seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault after a series of alleged assaults against a teenager held in a Concord facility before trial, was set at $25,000. The allegations against Malavet were the first to be tied to the Concord facility, the Youth Detention Services Unit.
Jonathan Brand, 56, of Concord, who worked as a youth counselor at the Youth Development Center in Manchester from 1993 until 2010, was charged this week with two counts of felonious sexual assault. Prosecutors allege Brand pressured a teenager into sex acts in 2007, the most recent allegations in the criminal probe.
Bail for Stanley Watson, 52, of Allenstown, charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, was set at $15,000. During Watson's bail hearing Friday, prosecutors said he began sexual relationships with two teenagers in his charge at the Youth Development Center, in 1997 and 1998. Prosecutors said Watson traded sexual favors for food and other privileges, and threatened to send one boy to a more restrictive unit if he did not engage in sex acts. After that boy was released to foster care, prosecutors said, Watson tried to become his foster parent, but did not succeed.
Bail for Trevor Middleton, 52, of Belmont, was set at $10,000. Middleton was charged with felonious sexual assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault after he began a sexual relationship with a teenager. When he worked the night shift at King Cottage, a unit at the Youth Development Center, between 1999 and 2002, prosecutors said Middleton would wrestle with the teenager, which led to what prosecutors termed a consensual sexual relationship, though Middleton was an adult in a position of authority over a teenager.
If any of the men post bail, they are forbidden to contact anyone who used to work at the facility or who still works there, and they are not to contact any of the alleged victims. Malavet, Watson and Brand are not to have any contact with children, while Middleton is only allowed contact with his own children.
Earlier this month, seven men were arrested, and charged with abusing 12 teenagers at the Youth Development Center between 1994 and 2005.
Any person with information regarding criminal conduct at the Youth Development Center or the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, or the Youth Detention Services Unit in Concord, is urged to contact the state Attorney General's Task Force hotline at 603-271-4000.
Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at either facility is encouraged to contact their local crisis center.