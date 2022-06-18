Bail sought for Pierce County sheriff before trial

As an added condition of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s ongoing release, the state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pursuing a requirement for him to post bail of $10,000, until his trial for charges of falsifying a report and making a false statement to a civil servant.

The motion was filed Friday and is an effort to annul Troyer’s previous release without bail, which stems from an investigation following a January confrontation with newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer.

On July 1, there is a hearing concerning the motion on whether bail will be added.

It also follows a Pierce County judge’s ruling that ordered Troyer to stay 1,000 feet away from Altheimer.

That order came after Altheimer filed an anti-harassment protection order against Troyer in May 2022.

Altheimer said Troyer followed his car while he was delivering papers after 1 a.m. as recently as April 27, 2022. Altheimer said the alleged harassment caused him to quit his job and to feel unsafe.

Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran, said the sheriff denies any continued contact with Altheimer except for a chance encounter outside Troyer’s father’s house this January. Sheeran said Troyer did not recognize Altheimer that day until the newspaper carrier identified himself.

Judge pro tem Christine Ong said Altheimer presented ample testimony to prove otherwise.

The entire incident was sparked when Altheimer was working his regular delivery route Jan. 27, 2021, when Troyer began following him in his car around 2 a.m.

Altheimer continued working the route, noticing that a car was following him. After stopping at a house, Altheimer approached the car to find out why he was being followed.

Altheimer went up to the car and began talking to Troyer, who he did not recognize as the sheriff. He asked Troyer if he was a cop, and Troyer did not identify himself as law enforcement, according to the attorney general’s office.

Troyer continued to ask Altheimer questions and accused him of being a thief, documents say. Altheimer returned to his car and drove away, and Troyer continued following.

Around 2:05 a.m., Troyer called 911 and reported that he caught someone in his driveway who “just threatened to kill me,” according to 911 records.

More than 40 law enforcement officers responded. Altheimer denied making any threats to Troyer, blocking Troyer’s car or entering his driveway.

When questioned that night, Troyer walked back his initial claim that Altheimer had threatened him, according to police reports.

Altheimer filed a lawsuit for $5 million later claiming he was racially profiled, claiming his constitutional rights were violated and had suffered severe emotional distress.

Troyer has consistently denied allegations of racism or any wrongdoing.



