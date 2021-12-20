Bail for suspect in Waukesha parade attack jumps 200 percent in Milwaukee case

Darrell Brooks, left, at November 23, 2021 appearance in Waukesha County Court.

Though it's likely a moot point, a judge on Monday raised Darrel E. Brooks Jr.'s $1,000 bail in a Milwaukee domestic violence case to $200,000.

His new lawyers argued it was unnecessary, given Brooks' $5 million bail in the Waukesha Christmas Parade case, when he's facing six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

"Bad facts make bad case law," said Brooks' attorney, Robert Hampton. "I'm fearful where this leads." He cited case law that suggests cash bail is unnecessary when there's no risk a defendant won't appear for the next court date.

Circuit Judge Michelle Havas said while it may be unlikely, Brooks could get out of the Waukesha County Jail.

"Someone could post (the $5 million) as a benefactor. Someone could win the lottery," Havas said, before granting Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson's request for the $200,000.

She said it wasn't just over the horror of the parade.

"I'm deeply concerned about those phone calls," she said, referring to Brooks' most recent case. On Dec. 6, prosecutors charged that while in jail on the Nov. 5 domestic violence case, Brooks called the victim numerous times to try get her not to cooperate with the investigation.

That was in violation of Havas' order that Brooks have no contact with the woman.

Brooks appeared at virtual hearing by telephone from the Waukesha County Jail. Havas said he will transported to Milwaukee for next appearance Feb. 2, which will serve as a status hearing in the domestic violence case and the initial appearance for the witness intimidation case.

Brooks' next court appearance in the Waukesha case is a Jan. 14 preliminary hearing.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com.

