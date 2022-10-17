Bail for Vancouver, Wash. custodian accused of voyeurism set at $500K

A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in restrooms in Vancouver Washington, for nearly a decade has had bail set at $500,000.

The Columbian reports 38-year-old James Mattson was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court.

Vancouver Public Schools said that Mattson is on unpaid leave pending dismissal proceedings.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu said investigators seized computers, cellphones, and other devices from Mattson’s Hazel Dell house.

Mattson’s attorney Erin McAleer said he thinks prosecutors requesting $500,000 bail should shock the court’s conscience as the allegations are nonviolent.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP