FARWELL — A Bailey County elected official was behind bars Wednesday evening just more than two months after a suit was filed in a district court aiming to remove her from office.

Bailey County Judge Sherri L. Harrison, 56, was arrested by the Parmer County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Parmer County Jail Wednesday evening on one count each of official oppression, furnishing alcohol to a minor and criminal trespass, according to booking records. She is set to be released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Additional information on the charges was not immediately available.

Harrison's arrest comes after the Bailey County attorney filed a petition in the 287th District Court of Bailey County on June 21 to remove Harrison from office. In the suit, county attorney Michaela E. Kee accuses Harrison of gross ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties, official misconduct, and intoxication on or off duty, all grounds for removal of an elected official under Texas government statutes.

According to the petition, Harrison was allegedly intoxicated while signing search warrants on multiple occasions. The suit outlines Harrison's various actions while in office that Kee claims "range from minor neglect and dereliction of her responsibilities to outright intentional, unlawful behavior."

Harrison was first appointed county judge in 2005 to fill an unexpired term. After winning multiple re-election bids over the 17 years, she was unseated in the March primary elections by Basil Nash, who is set to take office in January.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Bailey County judge arrested for official oppression, other charges