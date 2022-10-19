Bailey County judge Sherri Harrison suspended without pay after oppression charge

Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison on Tuesday was suspended without pay while her indictment on an official oppression charge is pending.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct handed down an order suspending Harrison, who was arrested Aug. 31 and released shortly after on a personal recognizance bond.

Harrison was arrested the same day a Bailey County grand jury returned an indictment against her, charging her with official oppression charge, which is a Class A misdemeanor. The case will be handled in the 287th Judicial District Court as official misconduct cases fall within the jurisdiction of district courts.

Senior District Judge Abe Lopez of Amarillo was assigned on Sept. 29 to preside over the case, according to the office of 251st District Court Judge Ana Estevez, who also serves as the administrative judge for the Ninth Judicial region, which covers Bailey County.

The indictment alleges that Harrison, acting as Bailey County judge on May 13, 2022, intentionally mistreated a defendant, saying "she would make sure her partner got jail time," knowing that it was unlawful.

She also faced two other misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and criminal trespass.

Harrison's charges come after the Bailey County attorney filed a petition in the 287th District Court on June 21 to remove Harrison from office. In the suit, county attorney Michaela E. Kee accuses Harrison of gross ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties, official misconduct, and intoxication on or off duty - all grounds for removal of an elected official under Texas government statutes.

According to the petition, Harrison was allegedly intoxicated while signing search warrants on multiple occasions. The suit outlines Harrison's various actions while in office that Kee claims "range from minor neglect and dereliction of her responsibilities to outright intentional, unlawful behavior."

Lopez has also been assigned to preside over that case as well.

Kee said after Harrison's arrest that she requested a hearing to temporarily suspend Harrison without pay.

According to the order of suspension, the State Commission On Judicial Conduct was presented with a copy Harrison's indictment on Sept.1, which resulted in their decision to suspend Harrison without pay until her criminal case is either dismissed or she is acquitted.

“I have been working on that goal for a while now, and I look forward to things getting settled down around here so we can get back to business as usual,” Kee said on Wednesday.

Kee said she expects the Bailey County Commissioners Court to appoint Basil Nash as the interim county judge. Nash unseated Harrison, who has served as county judge since 2005, in the March primary election.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Bailey County judge Sherri Harrison suspended without pay