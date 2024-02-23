Bailey's General Store
You can snag a bundle of four AirTags for close to a record low price. The pack has dropped by $20 to $79.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
The Apple HomePod is on sale for $285 at B&H, a modest $14 discount that still brings the smart speaker down to one of its lowest prices to date.
America’s infrastructure needs a serious upgrade. This nation has been the pacesetter of the digital era, with a sequence of game-changing innovations in cellular technology: 2G brought text; 3G brought mobile broadband and BlackBerry; 4G brought mobile video and the app stores. While the Chinese technology firm Huawei’s global market dominance in 5G has been slowed somewhat by sanctions and export controls, it is not threatened by superior U.S. innovations.
Manual transmissions seem to be on the way out, but there are still a good number of cars, trucks and SUVs with them, from cheap to expensive.
Some Apple Vision Pro units have reportedly developed a similar hairline crack on the front glass without being damaged. The cause of the problem is not yet known.
Spring's coming — time to stock up on this between-season staple.
On-trend and so soft, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
The homebuilder's luxury positioning in the market is a major advantage amid rate cut uncertainty.
The Amazon No. 1 bestseller also offers a bit of extra support while you're working out or puttering around the house, shoppers say.
If your coffee has been tasting a little odd, it could be time to clean your Keurig.
If you’re a Southwest loyalist and want to earn rewards when shopping, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card might be the best card for you
They easily return grimy shoes to their fresh-from-the-box glory, fans say.
Mazda lowers prices on the three-row CX-90 to to match those of its two-row twin. The CX-90 now starts at $39,220.
Americans donate to crowdfunding campaigns to pay off medical debt. Is it helping?
Stocks are stacking up gains again Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
The docuseries helped to reignite interest in a 70-year-old sport.
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
Generative AI has done an impressive job in improving productivity in a wide range of areas, including website building. 10web, a company based out of Armenia, is entering the race and believes it has an edge. 10web allows users to quickly generate websites built with WordPress, the widely used content management system that is notoriously hard to use for beginners, using text prompts.
Signing Jordan Love to an extension and protecting him will be top priorities in Green Bay this offseason.