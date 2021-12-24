Baileyton man charged with biting off deputy's ear

Dec. 23—A Cullman County man has been arrested and charged with assault in biting off the ear off a Morgan County Sheriff's deputy.

Sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford said Joshua Martin Link, 35, of Baileyton, is in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000 for his role in the Dec. 14 incident. Link is charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony, punishable up to 20 years in prison.

Swafford said deputies were working an incident involving a suicidal threat on Double S Mountain Road in Morgan County near the Baileyton area.

During the response call, Link is believed to have bitten the ear of a deputy, Swafford said. He added the deputy is home recovering and will have surgery to repair and replace the ear.

Two other suspects in the case are facing misdemeanor charges.

