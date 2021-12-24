Baileyton man charged with biting off deputy's ear

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Dec. 23—A Cullman County man has been arrested and charged with assault in biting off the ear off a Morgan County Sheriff's deputy.

Sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford said Joshua Martin Link, 35, of Baileyton, is in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000 for his role in the Dec. 14 incident. Link is charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony, punishable up to 20 years in prison.

Swafford said deputies were working an incident involving a suicidal threat on Double S Mountain Road in Morgan County near the Baileyton area.

During the response call, Link is believed to have bitten the ear of a deputy, Swafford said. He added the deputy is home recovering and will have surgery to repair and replace the ear.

Two other suspects in the case are facing misdemeanor charges.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories