Bailing out mortgage debtors is a moral and economic own goal

It’s important that we’re all really clear about what is going on with mortgages. Yes, the country may be sitting on a ticking time bomb as interest rates spike, loan repayments become more expensive and the cost of living crisis goes from bad to worse.

But, no, the market isn’t in chaos. Mortgage holders – especially the 2.5 million households coming to the end of fixed rate deals across 2023 and 2024 – may very well (and quite understandably) be panicking, but that’s a different matter altogether.

On Monday, the average rate for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage breached the 6pc mark, according to Moneyfacts. Mortgage rates were last this high in the aftermath of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget in September. But leaving aside that, err, blip, rates haven’t been this high since the turn of the century.

New research out over the weekend showed that those UK households whose fixed-rate mortgage deals are coming to an end next year face an average £2,900 increase in their annual payments. There are signs of worries spreading to the housing market, with the proportion of houses taking longer than 30-days to go under offer jumping from 39pc last month to 58pc today.

Inevitably, calls are already being made for the Government to intervene. These would be justified if the market was misfiring in some way – but it’s not. Banks are pulling deals and hiking prices – some did so twice in the space of a few days last week. That’s because they are readjusting to new data suggesting inflation is stickier than expected. This is the very definition of a market working precisely as it should.

Clearly, this is a less than ideal situation for the Conservatives given that there will probably be a general election next year. Borrowers on higher loan-to-income ratios will suffer the highest increase in mortgage repayments and the vast majority of them live in the south-east. Forget the red wall; it might be worth getting a surveyor in to check for structural damage to the blue wall.

This is a crunch week. The latest inflation data will be released on Wednesday. The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will meet the following day. It is widely expected to announce a 13th consecutive rise on the current rate. The only question mark is whether it will be a quarter-point rise to 4.75pc – a 15-year high – or a half-point rise to 5pc.

Having been caught on the hop by inflation, the Bank doesn’t have the luxury of pausing, as the US Federal Reserve did this month, and assessing whether the medicine is taking effect. That, of course, raises the possibility of an overdose pushing the economy into a recession.

Into this febrile atmosphere, Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats is calling for a £3bn “mortgage protection fund” to help bailout people whose homes might otherwise be repossessed. Of course, Sir Ed has the extravagant luxury of knowing he’ll never have to enact such a policy.

And it really should go without saying that – for a whole host of reasons – it would be utter madness to bailout mortgage holders. However, you can never, ever, underestimate the British government’s determination to do whatever it can to prop up the housing market. The Conservatives, in particular, have never met a policy to stoke buyer demand they didn’t like.

In June last year, Boris Johnson announced plans to allow low earners to use benefits to buy a home. The following month, he floated the idea of allowing parents to pass 50-year mortgages on to their children in order to help them get on the housing ladder. Stamp duty has been on holiday so much over the past few years that it could probably apply for non-dom status.

Sanity is prevailing for the time being. Jeremy Hunt has ruled out directly intervening. But this leaves open the door to indirect intervention – maybe through the reintroduction of mortgage tax relief or some such measure.

And the pressure on the Government to do something – anything! – will only grow as time goes by and interest rates keep ratcheting higher. According to the Bank’s figures, two thirds of the pain of higher interest rates has yet to be passed on to mortgage holders because of the prevalence of fixed rate mortgages.

“We think the UK will probably look like the stagflation nation for another couple of years yet,” says Paul Dales, the chief UK economist at Capital Economics. He doesn’t think inflation will fall to the Bank of England’s target of 2pc unless policy makers trigger a recession by raising interest rates from 4.5pc now to a peak of 5.25pc and keep them there until the second half of 2024.

People are in a jam because they have borrowed so much; they have borrowed so much because house prices are so high. The only way to remedy this issue is for house prices to fall (at least in real terms). Ideally this should occur in a relatively orderly manner as a result of the country doing something about the chronic lack of housing supply by actually building some houses. Hope springs eternal.

What’s more, helping out home-owners would actively work against the Bank’s efforts to try and tame inflation. Over the weekend, Michael Gove told the BBC that spending public money in order to deal with particular crises, will inevitably add to the stock of debt: “And, if you add to the stock of debt, that puts pressure on interest rates.”

Not only would intervention be self-defeating, it would also be hugely unfair: taxpayer money would be transferred from people with no property to those who own homes. Why not bail out renters? Rent inflation is currently at a 29-year high. Or are we also going to impose rent controls? If so, expect massive market distortions and landlords quitting the markets in droves.

More broadly, any intervention would maintain the corrosive and pervasive fairytale of a risk-free life. Following furlough and energy bailouts, we really need to wean people off the idea that the Government will protect them against any kind of unexpected hardship.

The state is there to provide a safety net – not bubble wrap. And here’s the bigger point: in attempting to bubble every citizen, the nation’s finances could end up being so stretched that gaping holes would start appearing in the safety net. In places it’s already looking more than a little frayed.

