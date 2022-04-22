Bain-Backed Chindata Fielding Preliminary Takeover Interest

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chindata Group Holdings Ltd., a Chinese data center company backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has received preliminary takeover interest from other firms in the industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shanghai-based GDS Holdings Ltd. is considering a bid to combine with Chindata, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Rivals like EdgeConneX, backed by private equity firm EQT AB, could also weigh potential bids for the company, they said.

The stock surged as much as 18% in pre-market trading on Friday, its largest intraday gain in more than a month, setting it on course to pare the 68% loss it has suffered in the past year following China’s crackdown on technology companies. The market value of Chindata is currently pegged at about $1.6 billion.

Chindata’s board hasn’t yet considered any proposal, one of the people said. The buyout firm could decide to delay any transaction until Chindata’s stock price bounces back, they said.

Discussions are preliminary, there is no formal sale process and the talks may not proceed to a more advanced stage, the people said.

Representatives for Bain and EQT declined to comment, while representatives for Chindata and GDS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Digital infrastructure assets such as data centers became hot assets during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to demand from video streaming to online gaming. Investor enthusiasm for Chinese technology companies was blunted by regulators, whose campaign to rein in the industry flattened once-high-flying share prices. Chinese companies traded in New York have also been hit by tensions between China and the U.S. over auditing rules.

Bain bought Chindata in 2019 from Wangsu Science & Technology Co. and merged it with its portfolio firm Bridge Data Centres, creating a pan-Asian company operating hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia.

GDS, listed both in the U.S. and Hong Kong, has seen its stock drop about 60% in the last year, valuing the firm at around $6.1 billion. The company had previously explored a combination with GLP Pte’s data centers in China, although talks stalled over valuation, Bloomberg News reported in January.

EQT’s infrastructure arm bought EdgeConneX from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners back in 2020. Founded in 2009, it is headquartered in northern Virginia, Singapore and Amsterdam. Last year, it made an investment in Chinese data center provider Chayora to access data centers in Beijing, Shanghai and potentially other cities across the country.

(Updates with pre-market trading in fourth paragraph and context from eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Arrests IPO ‘Big Sister’ From CSRC on Bribery Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top prosecutor arrested Zeng Changhong, a former official at the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s investor protection bureau, on suspicion of taking bribes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows

  • Meet the first 5 startups in Amazon's new $1B industrial innovation fund

    Amazon launched Thursday a $1 billion fund focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment with focus — at least in this first batch of investments — on wearable technology that improves safety in its fulfillment centers and robotics. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund follows other investment activities by the company aimed at finding, backing and sometimes acquiring companies working on technology critical to its own mission. Amazon launched a $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund in 2020 to invest in sustainable technologies and services that will help the company reach its commitment to be net-zero carbon in its operations by 2040.

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    When most investors think about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), they think about massive gains. Your successes depend on when you invested and how much you bet on this young cryptocurrency. Well, how about if you put $100 into Shiba Inu a year ago?

  • Industrial output in Shanghai falls for first time in 2 years

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Industrial output in Shanghai, China's most populous city, slumped in March, the first monthly decline in two years, after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some factories, a city official said on Friday. Industrial production dropped by 7.5% year-on-year, Wu Jincheng, chairman of Shanghai's economic planning agency, said at a press conference. The city's industrial output growth in the first quarter slowed to 4.8% on a year earlier, Wu said.

  • Analysis-Some investors tiptoe back into Treasuries, as hawkish Fed clouds outlook

    Expectations that a hawkish Federal Reserve will cause an economic slowdown are pushing some investors to increase exposure to long-term Treasuries, as policymakers continue signaling they are ready to ramp up their fight against inflation. Betting on upside in Treasuries has been a risky proposition this year. Interest rates, which move inversely to Treasury prices, have galloped higher in 2022 as the central bank has grown progressively more hawkish, dealing the U.S. government bond market its worst start to the year in history and gouging investors betting the selloff would abate.

  • BOJ should revise policy if key bond yield keeps rising, economists say

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) should revise its yield curve control (YCC) policy or scrap it if the benchmark Japanese government bond (JGB) yield keeps rising to the upper limit of the central bank's range, one third of economists surveyed by Reuters said. The BOJ in recent weeks has defended its ultra-low interest rate policy under which it pledges to keep 10-year yields around 0%, in contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve which is pushing aggressively for sizeable rate hikes. Under YCC, the BOJ sets an implicit band around its 0% target and allows long-term rates to move up and down by 0.25%.

  • Big business joins forces to bridge Germany's growing skills gap

    Germany's industrial heavyweights are teaming up to retrain workers in areas such as software and logistics to fill a growing skills gap and avoid layoffs among workers of all ages as the economy shifts to clean energy and online shopping. More than 36 major companies, ranging from auto suppliers such as Continental and Bosch to industrial firms BASF and Siemens, have agreed to coordinate on redundancies at one firm and vacancies at another, training workers to move directly from job to job.

  • Containers Pile Up in Shanghai Port on China's Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- The strictest Covid-19 lockdown in China since the pandemic began has resulted in container goods sitting at Shanghai’s port for nearly two weeks, according to supply chain data provider project44.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s

  • What Traders Are Watching Ahead of French Presidential Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Since Emmanuel Macron became French leader five years ago, the country’s equities have prospered. But with investors on edge over his presidential election opponent’s less business-friendly policies, the market’s future hinges on the outcome.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With

  • Analysis-Dollar's rally may be nearing 'tipping point' as Fed readies big hikes

    A months-long rally in the dollar may be reaching its peak as the Federal Reserve gears up to deploy more interest rate hikes, according to the currency's trading patterns in past tightening cycles. The dollar has risen around 7% against a basket of currencies in the past year to its highest level since March 2020, boosted in part by expectations the Fed is ready to employ robust rate hikes to tame the worst inflation in nearly 40 years. Those gains are largely consistent with the dollar's behavior during the last four rate hike cycles, which has seen the U.S. currency climb an average of 2.2% in the 12 months before the central bank started raising interest rates.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Well, Elon Musk Has Secured the $46.5B to Buy Twitter in Just a Few Days

    Elon Musk says he has gathered up more than enough cash to follow through on his bid to buy Twitter. In a new SEC filing Thursday morning, he confirmed that he has secured the full $46.5 billion funding in commitment letters from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Musk also floated that he may explore a “tender offer” to buy the social network in an effort to circumvent Twitter’s poison pill defense to his first offer.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Tech analyst says one of the only ways Twitter can avoid an Elon Musk takeover is if a friendly 'white knight' investor swoops in to save them

    Analyst Dan Ives told Fortune that a friendly investor could be one of Twitter's only options to dodge Musk's tender offer.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.