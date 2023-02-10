Changes are coming to two local school boards, as Bainbridge Island's Christina Hulet and Lynn Smith and Central Kitsap's Rob MacDermid each submitted resignations this week. All three board members are exiting their positions before the end of their terms in November.

MacDermid, who began serving on Central Kitsap's school board in 2015 and served as District 2 director, cited health issues as the sole reason for his resignation. He informed other school board members of his decision on Wednesday during a study session.

Central Kitsap's school board is expected to discuss MacDermid's resignation and the timeline for finding his replacement during its next scheduled meeting on Feb. 22. MacDermid is the second member to depart from Central Kitsap's board prematurely within the past year. Jeanie Schluze resigned from her District 4 position in March 2022 after citing health concerns.

At Bainbridge Island's school board meeting Thursday, Hulet and Smith submitted resignation letters. Hulet, who became Bainbridge's District 4 director in 2018, said that with two young kids and increasing work responsibilities, she felt it was in her best interest to step down. Her final board meeting will be March 9.

Smith, who joined Bainbridge's board in 2015 and served as District 1 director, didn't cite a reason for stepping down in her resignation letter. Her final board meeting will be March 30.

Bainbridge will begin the process on accepting applications to fill the two board positions through November. The district expects to appoint the new District 4 director by March 30 and the new District 1 director by April 27.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bainbridge, Central Kitsap school board members stepping down