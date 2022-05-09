Bainbridge Island names new planning director

Kitsap Sun staff
1 min read
Patricia Charnas
Patricia Charnas

The city of Bainbridge Island has hired a Kitsap County resident with more than 26 years of experience in planning as the city’s new planning and community development director.

City Manager Blair King announced last week that he’d appointed Patricia Charnas as the city’s new top planning official. Charnas was previously director of the Jefferson County Department of Community Development, previously served in multiple planning roles with Kitsap County for more than a decade and held leadership positions in the federal government with the Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the city.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Patricia to our team,” King said in a news release about the hiring. “She brings a wealth of planning and management experience. She is the right person to lead a team of professionals to accomplish the community’s goals in both long range and implementation planning.”

“I have been watching Bainbridge Island closely for several years,” Charnas said in the release. “I look forward to developing and implementing the ambitious list of community initiatives. This is an exciting time.”

Charnas will start with the city May 16. Her starting annual salary is about $156,000.

Charnas replaces Heather Wright, who departed the city last year to take a similar position with the city of Poulsbo as the director of planning and economic development.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bainbridge Island names new planning director

