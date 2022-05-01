Bainbridge Island police searching for trailhead prowler

Bainbridge police are seeking the public’s help to identify a car prowler captured on camera at a trailhead, according to the Bainbridge Island Police Department.

Detective Eric Huska with the Bainbridge Island police said that after recurring prowls at the Grand Forest trailhead, officials were able to capture a suspect and a vehicle on trail cameras.

Huska added the suspect has also been photographed attempting to use stolen property.

If you recognize the person or the white SUV in the photos, contact Detective Huska at 206-842-5211.

Police remind trail users that if you plan on leaving your vehicle for any length of time, bring your keys with you and don’t leave valuables in plain view.