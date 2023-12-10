Bainbridge’s Paxton Theatre Hosts “A Hometown Christmas”

BAINBRIDGE − This holiday season, step back in time and experience the magic of A Hometown Christmas at the historic Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

This festive, music-filled holiday celebration takes place on Saturday, Dec. 16. Children can visit Santa Claus prior to the show, beginning at 6 p.m. Bring the whole family to mingle, snap photos and share Christmas wishes with the jolly old elf himself!

The main event begins at 7 p.m. and features a star-studded cast of local artists, including Ross County’s Own: The Ashley Huffer Trio (Chillicothe), Dave & Bobbi Blanton (Bainbridge), Third Capital Saxes (Chillicothe), Ellie Cochenour (Chillicothe), Mackenzie Mash (Chillicothe), Bob & Vicky Mettler (Bainbridge), and Mike Throne (Chillicothe).

Other cast members include LeighAnne Cooper (Washington Court House), Shawn Adkins (Newtown), John & Andrea Call (Waverly), The Vanhoy Bros. (Piketon), Gabe Gilliland (Hillsboro), Bronwyn Jones (Hillsboro), Tim Villars (Greenfield), Alayna McIntosh (Leesburg), Alexis Tompkins (Leesburg), Veronica McFarland (Waverly), and Makaila Elliott (Waverly).

Make this local Christmas tradition part of your family’s annual holiday festivities. Ross County residents are invited to join their neighbors from across the region for a magical evening of music, merriment and festive holiday cheer.

Tickets for “A Hometown Christmas” are available online at paxton.ticketleap.com and cost $12. This is a family-friendly event.

