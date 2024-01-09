Bainbridge Target closed indefinitely after fire at the store Monday evening

A Target location in Bainbridge Township has closed indefinitely following a fire at the store Monday evening.

News 5 Cleveland, a Beacon Journal partner, reported that the Bainbridge Fire Department dispatched fire crews around 6:30 p.m. Monday where they discovered books on fire in the back of the store. No injuries were reported.

Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Burge told News 5 that the store, at 18855 N. Market Pl. Dr., will remain closed due extensive water damage from putting the fire out.

"I know the store looks good now, but the whole thing was full of smoke," Burge told News 5. "They're gonna have to clean and do what they gotta do to clean up and go back into business."

The fire's cause is still not known and will be investigated by the Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit, and the Bainbridge Police and Fire Departments.

