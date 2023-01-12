CHILLICOTHE― A Bainbridge woman was indicted by a Ross County Grand Jury Friday after allegedly assaulting deputies inside a family member's residence, said Todd Bost, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Alexis Knisley, 34, was charged with four felony offenses:

One count of attempted felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

One count of assault, a second-degree felony.

One count of obstructing official business, a fourth-degree felony.

One county of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

Knisley was staying with a family member in December when the family member felt intimidated and called 911, but the defendant knocked the phone out of her hand, Bost said. The homeowner believed that Knisley was using narcotics.

A deputy arrived and spoke with the defendant, who become "belligerent and hostile," Bost said. Knisley then threatened the deputy and attacked him. The defendant allegedly struck the deputy in the face.

While attempting to handcuff Knisley, the deputy tripped over a bed and fell backward with the defendant on top of him. The defendant then grabbed the deputy in a chokehold and strangled him, according to Bost.

Another deputy assisted in restraining the defendant. Upon taking Knisley outside, she spit on the deputy, Bost said.

The defendant is facing up to 18 years in prison and up to $37,500 in fines.

Fifteen cases were presented to the Ross County Grand Jury on Friday, all of which were returned as true bills.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Bainbridge woman indicted for attacking, strangling deputy