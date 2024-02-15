Bainbridge's first mayor, better known for selling movie tickets, dies at 87

No one else held both the titles Sam Granato came to possess in the early 1990s. But in the decades following, the "renaissance man" from Bainbridge Island's other activities easily overshadowed the particular job that changed names during Granato's stint — even in his own home.

Granato, who passed away at age 87 on Jan. 24, in 1989 was elected mayor of the town of Winslow, a small municipality then comprised of the blocks around Bainbridge Island's ferry terminal and Winslow Way district. He was elected at the same time a group of islanders lobbied to incorporate the entire island into its own city, called "home rule." So just more than a year into his term as "Winslow mayor," a narrow island-wide vote expanded the city boundaries and its name, and in February 1991 Granato became "Bainbridge Island mayor." No one else has ever been both.

But even his widow, Sharon Osborne, admitted that she'd forgotten some of that political history during an interview this week, simply because her husband was involved so many ways in the community he loved for more than 46 years.

"Sam gave so much to his community and Bainbridge Island," Osborne said, "but this island gave a lot to him as well."

The Texas native initially worked in federal government, and after arriving in the Northwest became a business owner, a farmer, a party host, a philanthropist, a reader, a traveler, a father, grandfather and recently a great-grandfather, in addition to his role as an island civic leader.

"He was a quiet leader," Osborne said. "He was always listening when others were talking."

Granato didn't retain either city title long. After one term he left the mayor's office when he lost in a primary. He had shepherded the new city to set up a police department, expanded city staffing and negotiated with its new union, and reached compliance with the state's new GMA requirements, among other things, said Andy Maron, who joined the city council at the time. Then Granato and Jeff Brien, who met while attending their kids' sports practices, bought a movie theater.

The two, through the company Bainbridge Entertainment, which Granato was president of until his death, owned the historic Lynwood Theater, Bainbridge Cinemas and a third theater complex, across Puget Sound in Stanwood.

The two got a loan to buy Bainbridge Cinemas in 1998, Brien said, and then to save money started selling tickets from the box office themselves. Starting Dec. 17, 1998, the pair would meet there every weekend they were in town, right up until when the pandemic paused theater operations in 2020. Now Brien mans the box office with photo of Granato hung on the wall next to him.

"We decided that this is a good way to stay connected to the community, this is a good PR move," Brien said, mentioning how moviegoers soon knew where to file complaints or request movies. "They always knew the owners were there in the box office on the weekends."

Granato bought the Lynwood Theater in the mid-1990s. It a shift into the private sector after years of work for the federal government, where he was appointed by President Lyndon Johnson to help initiate the nation's Head Start program, and where he met Sharon. They couple lived in D.C. before a move to Alaska for another government post, and then to the Pacific Northwest. Brien said Granato simply thought owning a movie theater sounded like fun, and the Lynwood became a place to experiment — live music, fundraisers, lectures or appearances by authors. It's shown independent movies that included one of his sons, Jaime Granato, who grew up selling popcorn at the Lynwood, said Osborne. Recently the proud father helped arrange a screening of a film Jaime Granato worked on, "The Sweet East," which was accepted to the Cannes Film Festival.

Granato and Osborne raised seven children, including five from Granato's first marriage. Osborne's career at the Children's Home Society of Washington, where she was CEO in a Seattle office, meant Granato was often dropping kids off at school and picking them up, or chauffeuring to other events. Or he was at the home he loved, a historic 1904 farmhouse on Ferncliff Avenue built by the family that ran Hall Brothers Shipyard in Eagle Harbor at the turn of the century. It was there Granato held an annual Christmas open house, hosted weddings and graduation parties, and bred llamas, raising a herd families knew to pass by on the way toward Winslow and establishing one of the first commercial llama farms in the state, Osborne said.

Granato also did a stint in Silverdale, coming in as director of the Silverdale Chamber of Commerce in 2001, after a period where the organization had four directors over four years, according to Kitsap Sun archives. Granato led the chamber until his retirement in 2006.

"Sam was a consummate small businessman," Osborne said. "He really enjoyed that."

"He would see things that needed to be done, and just do it," said Robin Hunt, a close friend for nearly 40 years, after the two met while Hunt worked as hearing examiner for the city of Winslow. "Instead of just sitting there, he decided the action to take."

Talking about Granato triggers Hunt's memory of an infamous event in island history, when white supremacists distributed literature threatening minorities around the island in 1991. The reaction from the community against the racist propaganda was swift, and students quickly rallied for a unity march — joined by Mayor Granato, carrying a banner alongside kids from Commodore Middle School in a photo that ran on the Bremerton Sun's front page.

A spread showing coverage of a community unity march on Bainbridge Island in the Nov. 12, 1991 edition of the Bremerton Sun.

The first movie to be shown after Granato took over at the Lynwood Theater — which Sam always pronounced thee-aye-ter, Maron said — was "Das Boot," the 1981 film set aboard a WWII German U-boat. That'll be what's on the screen when the public is invited to a final send-off, Osborne said, at the Lynwood the evening of Saturday, March 30, after a private family memorial.

"He was larger than life, and known as the guy you saw when you went to the movies," said Alice Tawresey, who preceded Granato as mayor of Winslow. "In terms of an island treasure, he was one."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Sam Granato of Bainbridge Island remembered for civic involvement