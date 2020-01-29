Baja Fresh Grows International Presence with Expansion into Portugal

Baja Fresh Plans to Open in Algarve

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international development of Baja Fresh® is set to grow within the Southern European market. Kahala Brands™, an affiliate of the parent company of Baja Fresh, has collaborated with Brandplus Portugal to open the Baja Fresh brand in the southern Touristic region of Algarve Portugal, with the first restaurant set to open in the Atlantic city of Loule.

Brandplus Portugal is affiliated with the multi-brand Portuguese restaurant company, Brandplus Grupo, with over 25 years' experience in the Portuguese food industry. Their mission is to provide customers with an exceptional experience of fresh food and each of the group's restaurants are recognized primarily for the quality of their food and the efficiency of their service. Brandplus Portugal organization is certified by the International Standard ISO 9001, in the area of Food Safety Management.

There is great demand for delicious and healthy food in the Portugal market and Baja Fresh meets those needs by serving the freshest highest-quality Mexican food products every day. With the introduction of the Baja Fresh brand in Portugal, residents and visitors alike will be able to see that eating well is a way of life and state of mind at Baja Fresh.

"The Portuguese people love fresh food and the 'Eat Well. Live Fresh' focus at Baja Fresh is just what is needed in this market," said Luis Caetano, CEO/President of Brandplus . "We are thrilled to introduce the Baja Fresh brand to our consumers and bring all-fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food favorites to the people of Portugal."

"We are elated at the opportunity to bring the Baja Fresh brand to the market of Portugal. Brandplus' impressive F&B experience, combined with their knowledge of the market, make them the perfect fit to develop the brand across the country," said Eddy Jimenez, senior vice president of international operations and development at Kahala Brands™, an affiliate of the parent company of Baja Fresh. "They share our passion of serving the freshest, highest-quality products and incorporating fresh ingredients and authentic flavors to create handmade Mexican cuisines. We look forward to the official introduction of the Baja Fresh brand and the opening of the first restaurant in Loule Algarve, and to seeing the brand grow throughout the exciting market of Portugal."

The Baja Fresh Algarve location is set to open in the 1st quarter of this year.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over twenty-five years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 130 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Baja Fresh, visit www.BajaFresh.com

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

For more information about Brandplus Group Portugal, visit www.BrandPlus.pt

