Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE:BAJFINANCE): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

On 30 June 2019, Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE:BAJFINANCE) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings growth rate expected to be 31% next year, which is within range of the past five-year average earnings growth of 30%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of ₹40b, we should see this rise to ₹52b in 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Bajaj Finance in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Bajaj Finance going to perform in the near future?

The 20 analysts covering BAJFINANCE view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of BAJFINANCE's earnings growth over these next few years.

By 2022, BAJFINANCE's earnings should reach ₹81b, from current levels of ₹40b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 22%. EPS reaches ₹150.33 in the final year of forecast compared to the current ₹69.33 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 34% to 33% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bajaj Finance, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

