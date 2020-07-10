BAK Investor Update: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Braskem S.A. Investors of Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "the Company") (NYSE: BAK). Investors who purchased Braskem securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bak.

The investigation concerns whether Braskem and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 9, 2020, Braskem disclosed that authorities in northeastern Brazil had advised Braskem that residents of 1,918 homes needed to be evacuated due to a geological event that Braskem had caused via its mining operations. Braskem estimated that the cost of moving the residents would be 850 million reais, with another 750 million reais for additional measures relating to the permanent closure of Braskem's salt extraction activities in the region. On this news, Braskem's American Depositary Receipt price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 9, 2020, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Braskem shares, you can assist this investigation.

