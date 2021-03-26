‘Baked Alaska’ charged for breaching the Capitol, asks judge to remove GPS monitor

Kyle Cheney
·2 min read

Anthime Gionet, the prominent white nationalist personality known as “Baked Alaska,” has asked a federal judge to remove a GPS monitor he’s been wearing since his arrest for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying he “does not come from a background of violence” and loves police.

His argument, though, stands in sharp contrast to the charges he faces for breaching the building and live-streaming his parade through the halls. The FBI, in charging documents, noted that Gionet screamed at a Capitol police officer, labeling him a “f---ing oathbreaker” and a “piece of s---“ as police sought to usher rioters out of the building.

Gionet’s charges have been pending since late January, and he is one of more than 300 charged for entering the Capitol. He is not among the dozens facing graver charges such as conspiracy or assaulting police.

But Gionet is one of the better known figures to participate in the riot and actually enter the building. A prominent Trump ally whose white nationalist views have led to social media bans from mainstream platforms, he has developed a following among many of the fringe Trump backers who joined the storming of the Capitol.

Gionet, in his request for leniency, said he was entering the Capitol as a “journalist” — though he’s not a credentialed member of the Capitol press corps — and that his past affinity for police should be a credit in his favor. He said footage from the day would show him “fist bumping officers inside.” His lawyer also noted he encouraged others not to break anything inside the Capitol, though prosecutors say he shouted about revolution and encouraged other rioters while recording a 27-minute livestream.

Gionet’s attorney also noted he was raised with a “Christian upbringing,” attended a “private Christian school” and that his parents “are well respected in their community.”

“Mr. Gionet does not come from a background of violence and disdain for law enforcement,” the attorney wrote.

The primary argument Gionet made is that he’s complied with all his release conditions so far and is not a flight risk. His attorney, Zachary Thornley, acknowledged but downplayed that Gionet is also facing misdemeanor assault charges in Arizona.

“To be sure, he has a pending misdemeanor case in Scottsdale Arizona with charges of trespass, misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct,” Thornley wrote, “but this counsel is retained on the Scottsdale matter and a careful review of the video evidence in that case reveals that Mr. Gionet will be found not guilty if that matter goes to trial.”

