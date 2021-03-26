‘Baked Alaska’ wants his ankle monitor removed after Capitol riot charge and insists he loves police

Far-right personality Baked Alaska live-streamed inside the US Capitol on 6 January. (DLive)

“Baked Alaska” – real name Anthime Gionet – a prominent white nationalist social media personality who was charged for breaching the US Capitol during the 6 January insurrection, is pleading with a court to remove a GPS monitor he has been wearing.

The controversial figure – formerly a commentator at Buzzfeed prior to his transformation into an alt-right media personality – said he should not have to wear the tracker because he does "not come from a background of violence" and claims he “loves the police”, Politico reported.

However, footage from the Capitol riot suggests Mr Gionet's views on police may be more muddled than he would suggest.

Mr Gionet ran a livestream of himself inside of the Capitol, and can be heard screaming at Capitol police officers during the attack.

“F****** oathbreaker!” he can be heard yelling in the footage.

He called another a “piece of s***” as the officer was trying to usher people out of the building.

Mr Gionet claims he was only entering the Capitol as a “journalist”, despite having no credentials for being on Capitol grounds and not being a member of the Capitol press corps.

He claimed that footage from inside the Capitol would prove he was “fist-bumping” officers, and he claimed he told others not to break anything inside the building.

Mr Gionet's attorney said he “does not come from a background of violence and disdain for law enforcement”, and claims he was raised with a “Christian upbringing” and said he attended private Christian schools, noting that his parents were “well respected in their community”.

The attorney, Zachary Thornley, is arguing that his client does not pose a flight risk, but downplayed additional misdemeanour charges against Mr Gionet in Arizona that include trespassing, misdemeanour assault and disorderly conduct.

“To be sure, he has a pending misdemeanor case in Scottsdale Arizona with charges of trespass, misdemeanour assault and disorderly conduct,” Mr Thornley wrote, "This counsel is retained on the Scottsdale matter and a careful review of the video evidence in that case reveals that Mr. Gionet will be found not guilty if that matter goes to trial.”

Mr Gionet has one piece of evidence proving his love of police that apparently has not been entered into the court proceedings; a rap song he wrote titled “We Love Our Cops”.

The song includes lyrics like “We love our cops, Our law enforcement, We love our military they're important” and “When I'm in the gym when I'm in the gym, I know that I can call up the MAN, Can call up the MAN with the plan.”

The lyrics do not mention what he does while storming a federal building to overturn a legitimate election.