I baked Donna Kelce's famous chocolate chip cookies, and they'd be great addition to your holiday dessert table

Donna Kelce is the beloved mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She's also known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies, and she recently shared the recipe.

I tried out the recipe, and think the treats would make a great addition to a holiday table.

Donna Kelce is the proud mother of two Super Bowl champions.

And her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have long run on their mom's famous chocolate chip cookies. The matriarch, known to fans as "Mama Kelce," even supplied her boys with a batch before they faced off in Super Bowl LVII.

Neither of her sons will be home in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, for Christmas; Travis and the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET Christmas Day, while Jason and the Eagles welcome the New York Giants to Philadelphia some three hours later.

Since the cookies came into the spotlight, she's shared the recipe for her sweet treats on social media and with the press. And just before the holidays, I tried my hand at baking her iconic cookies for Business Insider.

I gathered my ingredients and embarked on recreating Mama Kelce's prized cookies

The ingredients for Donna Kelce's famous chocolate chip cookies. Meredith Cash/Business Insider

I should begin by sharing that I'm not an avid baker. Typically, my "homemade" cookies begin as a log of dough purchased from my local grocery store. This time, I was committed to following Mama Kelce's instructions and trying out these cherished cookies for myself; only starting from scratch would do.

First, the recipe calls for 1.5 cups of melted sweet cream butter. As instructed, I heated the sticks for 20-second increments in the microwave before they completely liquified.

I poured the melted butter into my mixing bowl and allowed it to cool for 15 minutes. Then, I added 1.5 cups of brown sugar and a cup of white sugar to the bowl and mixed it together for four minutes.

My tools weren't fancy, but they did the job

While I almost certainly would have produced better — and truer — results had I used some machinery, I had no such luxury as a New York City-based journalist with limited counter space. My wooden spoon, bicep, and sheer willpower would have to suffice.

I stirred white and brown sugar into the melted butter. Meredith Cash/Business Insider

Next, I added a large egg, an egg yolk, and a tablespoon of vanilla extract and stirred for another 30 seconds.

After that, I activated the baking soda by dissolving a teaspoon's worth in two tablespoons of hot water, then mixed it into the other wet ingredients.

In a separate bowl, I combined the all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Then I added the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in half-cup increments, mixing in between. Once again, without the luxury of a standing mix, I relied on my admittedly minimal arm strength to get the job done.

Once combined, I added a cup each of milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and pecans then stirred to combine. Once the mixture looked decent enough to my untrained eye, I covered the dough in cling wrap and let it rest in my refrigerator for three hours.

The cookie dough. Meredith Cash/Business Insider

After the minimum 3 hours passed, it was time to pop the soon-to-be cookies in the oven

Fortunately, I was well-versed in this part of the cookie-baking process. I pulled the now-firmer dough from the fridge and let it come to room temperature.

I preheated the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit as I scooped and rolled small(ish) balls of dough between my hands and laid them out on foil-lined baking sheets. I slid my first of several trays into the oven, set a 10-minute timer as Mama Kelce instructed, and crossed my fingers.

Once the 10 minutes had passed, I did as Donna told me to and gently tapped the top of a cookie to see if it "bounces back instead of indenting." It did not. Nor did the one next to it.

I added another three minutes to my timer, and when the cookies still didn't appear sufficiently solid, I let them bake for two more minutes still. I hoped I wasn't overdoing it.

Naturally, the finished products were a bit more charred on the bottom than would've made the Kelce family proud. I learned from my mistake, and the next few batches came out much closer to golden than my first try had.

My first set of cookies were a bit over baked compared to the subsequent batches. Meredith Cash/Business Insider

Even with a novice baker, Mama Kelce's cookies turned out to be a delight

I have zero doubt that a batch of Mama Kelce's cookies from Donna Kelce herself would be life-changing. But to my surprise, even my version held its own!

The best cookies from the first batch were crispy with bursts of melted white and milk chocolate in the middle. Cookies from the later batches were gooier and less prone to crumbling. I'd argue that how long one bakes these is a matter of personal preference.

Perhaps the most pleasant surprise from the finished product — aside from my own ability to produce something edible — was how much the pecans added to the cookie. The nuts were listed as optional on the recipe, but I found they offered a nice crunch and savory element to what may have otherwise been an overly chewy and sweet cookie.

I definitely plan to whip up some of Mama Kelce's cookies again in the future, and I'm confident they'd be a welcome addition to any dessert table during the holiday season.

Here's the full recipe for Donna Kelce's Chocolate Chip Cookies:

The recipe for Donna Kelce's chocolate chip cookies. ESPNW/Instagram

