BakeMark introduces the Home BakeMark Challenge Charity

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BakeMark announces the launch of a new charity campaign titled the Home BakeMark Challenge Charity. This new campaign is designed to support the small business owners who operate independent bakeries and donut shops, who are facing the challenges of maintaining their business during this crisis.

"The independent bakeries and donut shops are the heart of the baking industry. As the leading partner to these small business owners, we're doing what we can to support them and our local communities during this challenging time," said David Lopez, Director of Marketing. "While families and bakery-lovers are staying home, we wanted to introduce a way for the families across North America to enjoy a fun, at-home activity with a sweet reward. Families that participate in this social media challenge can win some additional cash and also direct donations to the local healthcare facility of their choice. It's our way of letting them know we care and that we'd like to say Thank You for helping keep our communities safe and happy."

The Home BakeMark Challenge Charity officially kicked off on April 12, 2020 and will run for 8 weeks, ending on June 6, 2020. Through this campaign, BakeMark is encouraging all bakeries and donut shops to participate by assembling at-home decorating kits for families to purchase and take home as a fun family activity. Families that participate and decorate donuts or cupcakes are encouraged to post their creations on Facebook or Instagram, tagging BakeMark and using the hashtag #homebakemarkchallenge. Every week, BakeMark will review the pictures posted and select a family that will win $500. Each winning family will also have the chance to name a local healthcare facility to receive a $500 donation.

To help promote this campaign, BakeMark will be distributing free posters for small business owners to post at their locations. Bakeries and donut shops who wish to participate are asked to reach out to their local BakeMark branch or receive more information by visiting www.yourbakemark.com or sending an email to information@bakemark.com.

This new campaign is the latest of efforts recently implemented by BakeMark to support the industry during these difficult times, especially the independent bakeries and donut shops. Since early March, BakeMark has led the way by sharing best practices and support resources for promoting safe and sanitary shops. Through their website (www.yourbakemark.com), through social media and also through free posters, BakeMark has been helping small business owners promote the CDC guidelines for washing hands, social distancing and staying home, in addition to promoting Take-Out, Curbside and Delivery Services for thousands of bakery operators across the US and Canada. BakeMark encourages everyone to continue following these best practices for maintaining safe and healthy bakeries, homes and communities.

About BakeMark

Based in Pico Rivera, CA, BakeMark is the recognized market leader in the baking industry, as a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. BakeMark serves North America and customers internationally across all industry channels with its comprehensive product portfolio, including bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. BakeMark is the exclusive distributor of some of the industry's top brands, including Westco, BakeSense, Best Brands, Multifoods, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C'est Vivant and Sprinkelina, operating through 5 manufacturing plants and 25 distribution centers located across North America. Please visit www.yourbakemark.com for more information.

Media contact:

David Lopez

BakeMark

Director of Marketing

(562)222-6380

david.lopez@bakemark.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bakemark-introduces-the-home-bakemark-challenge-charity-301039368.html

SOURCE BakeMark