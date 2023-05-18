Baker convicted for domestic battery, strangulation

May 17—Curtis L. Baker, of Logansport, was convicted on Tuesday for the felony offenses of domestic battery and strangulation.

The charges came from an encounter with the victim in the early morning of Sunday, August 28, 2022.

As revealed in the jury trial, the night of the arrest the defendant battered the victim with multiple punches to her face and strangling her twice. The second time the defendant strangled the victim, he had her pinned to the ground. The victim nearly lost consciousness and the mobility of her arms.

Evidence included a report of a car chase where the defendant recklessly drove after the victim as she fled. The chase led to the defendant confronting the victim outside of her home and threating to burn her house down.

The defendant admitted to having a prior conviction for domestic battery after the verdict was announced. The admission elevated his domestic battery conviction from the jury trial to a felony.

The defendant also admitted to being a habitual offender with three prior felonies that included criminal confinement and felony drunk driving convictions.

Judge James Muehlhausen scheduled the sentencing on June 8. The defendant faces a sentence ranging from 2.5 to 8.5 years.

Deputy prosecuting attorneys Jake Vent and Jimmy Hildebrand tried the case. Logansport police officer Cody Koedam investigated.

"We're very grateful to Officer Koedam for his work and so proud of the victim for standing up for herself and ending the cycle of control this abuser had over her," said Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer. "If we support domestic violence survivors like her we can stand up to abusers and tell them enough is enough."