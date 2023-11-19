Baker County couple tries to evade arrest after stealing car

Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jacksonville Couple early Monday morning. “They were no match for BCSO Deputies when it came to evading arrest,” said BCSO in a Facebook post.

Prior to encountering BCSO, Tyrand Costello and Kalesha Hester had stolen a car out of Lake City before running out of gas on US Highway 90 in Sanderson. As luck would have it, a family member of the owner of the stolen vehicle came upon the two stranded on the side of the road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies responded to the area which prompted Costello and Hester to flee on foot. K-9 teams with Baker Correctional Institution (BCI) responded to assist BCSO with tracking the suspects through the woods.

“Shortly after taking flight, these two proved to be just as bad at running from the cops as they were at stealing a car and ran right out in the roadway in front of a deputy.”

Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

BCSO stated that Costello had an active warrant out of Duval County and will be extradited. Hester was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

The Lake City Police Department continues to investigate the vehicle theft and more charges are anticipated.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.