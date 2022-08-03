Baker County deputies working around the clock to find who is responsible for killing two friends

Gretchen Kernbach
·2 min read

Baker County deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed two local men, Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas.

People close to Thomas said the two were best friends.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said the two may have been targeted. He said murders are rare in the county.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Make no mistake about it, this was an execution-style murder,” Sheriff Rhoden said.

Remarks from Sheriff Rhoden has neighbors off Steel Bridge road in Macclenny on edge.

“It’s kinda scary, but the world we’re living in today, you don’t ever know,” one neighbor said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Several houses down from Monday’s crime scene on Sawtooth Road, one neighbor we spoke with said he encountered the man who found Sigers and Thomas dead.

He did not want to be identified.

“He didn’t have a phone, wanted to know if I had a phone he could use, or if I would call the sheriff’s office that he thought something bad had happened down there,” the neighbor said.

Family members said Bo Thomas was loved by many people, and he loved playing his guitar.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Bo was a good man with a huge heart, who cared deeply about his family and friends. He was an exceptional carpenter and musician. Bo was always the life of the party. His laugh is what I’ll miss most. Bo lived life to the extreme – usually on his terms. He leaves behind heartbroken parents, two exceptional sons, 3 sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. It’s only been a couple of days, but we miss him terribly already,” his half-brother David Dearing said.

People close to Thomas said it was Sigers’ home and Thomas was living there with him.

“Sigers has no criminal history. Thomas has some minor misdemeanor offenses, nothing since 2019,” Sheriff Rhoden said.

There are still a lot of unknowns in the case.

Investigators believe they were shot over the weekend, but could not comment on why they were killed as it pertains to a robbery or a drug-related crime.

There are no suspects in the case at this time.

Action News Jax reached out to several members of the Sigers family for comment on the crime.

We have not heard back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Recommended Stories

  • Teams scour for fire survivors near Oregon border

    STORY: Since erupting on Friday, the fast-moving McKinney Fire has forced some 2,000 residents to flee while destroying homes and critical infrastructure, mostly in Siskiyou County, home to the Klamath National Forest, according to a statement from Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday.Authorities have yet to quantify the extent of property losses, but the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update posted on Monday that more than 4,900 homes were threatened by flames.Resident Roger Derry, who moved to the area in 1977, said the loss was extensive."Our 100-year-old homes, a lodge that was built in 1920, it's now gone. Herbert Hoover's fishing and hunting lodge cabin, his club, it's burned and gone now also. Our community hall has been burned to the ground. Our post office is basically burned and gutted. There's so much loss of the families here," he said.Already the largest blaze in California this year, the fire has charred 55,493 acres (22,457 hectares) of drought-stressed timber and remained at 0% containment, Cal Fire reported.The two bodies from the McKinney fire were found on Sunday in a car parked in a residential driveway west of the community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday. The agency said it would have no further information until the next of kin were notified.Forensic investigators dressed in white protective suits sifted through debris from the vehicle and collected remains for identification. A sheriff's spokesperson on the scene said skid marks were found on the driveway.Elsewhere along a highway running through the fire zone, an Oregon-based volunteer search-and-rescue team with cadaver dogs combed the grounds of other incinerated properties for signs of possible additional victims.

  • Schmitt wins Missouri GOP Senate primary

    State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won Missouri’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, beating out other contenders in the state’s crowded battle to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

  • Paul Pelosi allegedly slurred speech, had drug in system and handed over police privilege card during DUI bust

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system and addressed police with slurred speech during his arrest on May 28.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

    Fox NewsFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stun

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Parkland school shooter’s sister wants to testify in his trial. But she’s in jail, too

    As Nikolas Cruz enters the third week of his sentencing trial for the Parkland school massacre, his biological sister sits in a Miami-Dade jail on a carjacking charge — and her upcoming trial may now be complicated by his.

  • California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

    Yes, you read that right…

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersFor a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of scheduled testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out

  • Denver police search for suspects in fatal I-70 shooting

    A video claiming to have captured the event was posted to Reddit Monday morning.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Piper the parrot went missing. A Keys man is now in jail and accused of animal cruelty

    The parrot suffered multiple broken bones.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young