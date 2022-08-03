Baker County deputies working around the clock to find who is responsible for killing two friends

Baker County deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed two local men, Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas.

People close to Thomas said the two were best friends.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said the two may have been targeted. He said murders are rare in the county.

“Make no mistake about it, this was an execution-style murder,” Sheriff Rhoden said.

Remarks from Sheriff Rhoden has neighbors off Steel Bridge road in Macclenny on edge.

“It’s kinda scary, but the world we’re living in today, you don’t ever know,” one neighbor said.

Several houses down from Monday’s crime scene on Sawtooth Road, one neighbor we spoke with said he encountered the man who found Sigers and Thomas dead.

He did not want to be identified.

“He didn’t have a phone, wanted to know if I had a phone he could use, or if I would call the sheriff’s office that he thought something bad had happened down there,” the neighbor said.

Family members said Bo Thomas was loved by many people, and he loved playing his guitar.

“Bo was a good man with a huge heart, who cared deeply about his family and friends. He was an exceptional carpenter and musician. Bo was always the life of the party. His laugh is what I’ll miss most. Bo lived life to the extreme – usually on his terms. He leaves behind heartbroken parents, two exceptional sons, 3 sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. It’s only been a couple of days, but we miss him terribly already,” his half-brother David Dearing said.

People close to Thomas said it was Sigers’ home and Thomas was living there with him.

“Sigers has no criminal history. Thomas has some minor misdemeanor offenses, nothing since 2019,” Sheriff Rhoden said.

There are still a lot of unknowns in the case.

Investigators believe they were shot over the weekend, but could not comment on why they were killed as it pertains to a robbery or a drug-related crime.

There are no suspects in the case at this time.

Action News Jax reached out to several members of the Sigers family for comment on the crime.

We have not heard back.

