Baker County deputy terminated due to actions not complying with policies

Payton Prescott, who worked as a deputy for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, has been terminated following his actions when trying to regain control of a subject being arrested, BCSO confirmed.

On March 13, the subject was arrested for reckless driving, and the passenger in the same vehicle was arrested for obstruction without violence. When they were taken to the Baker County Detention Center, the subject began to resist and Prescott got involved.

According to BCSO, the actions Prescott took to regain control of the subject did not comply with the agency’s policies. Prescott was terminated following a review of the incident and BCSO ordered a criminal investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that Prescott used force that was against policy and procedure. This information along with video evidence was reviewed by the division chief state attorney for Baker County.

Following the review, an affidavit for Prescott was filed for battery.

BCSO stated, “We will not tolerate acts of violence or injustice on either side of the law.”

