Baker County man arrested on child molestation charges

A 70-year-old Baker County man is under arrest, charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Johnny Ray Burnham, Sr. on November 30.

By December 18, investigators had enough evidence to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Burnham was taken into custody at his home.

He is now in the Baker County Detention Center being held on a $300,000 bond.

