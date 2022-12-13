Baker County man found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges in Capitol riot

A Baker County resident was found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Bradley Weeks, 44, of Macclenny, Florida, was found guilty of five charges, including one felony. The verdict followed a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan.

Weeks was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the government’s evidence, Weeks traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and recorded video of the crowd on the Capitol lawn.

Upon reaching the Upper West Terrance of the Capitol Building, Weeks set the camera to record himself declaring the following:

“We’ve reached the steps. We’ve had to climb scaffolding. We’ve had to climb ladders. We’ve had to break things to get through, but we’ve gotten through. We’ve gotten through, and we are taking back the Capitol! We’re taking back our country! This is our 1776! This is where it’s gonna happen! This is where tyranny will fall! This is where America will rise! Look at this, America! Look at this!”

Weeks followed the self-recording by entering the Capitol Building shortly after.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Weeks will be looking at a maximum of 20 years in prison on the felony charge. He might be also facing financial penalties.

The misdemeanor offenses each range from six months to one year of incarceration.

