Baker County mother arrested for leaving four children unattended in hot car, police report

In a distressing incident on one of the hottest days of the month, local deputies arrested a mother, Tiffany Dillman, at a local business premises after an investigation revealed that she had left her four young children unattended inside her sweltering car.

The incident occurred on July 21, and the children, all under the age of 10, were left alone in the vehicle that was not running for approximately 20 minutes.

An alert witness at the scene took prompt action and contacted emergency services after spotting the children left inside the hot car. Responding swiftly to the call, deputies arrived at the location and found the children visibly sweating and in discomfort due to the stifling heat inside the car.

Following the investigation, Tiffany Dillman was located by the authorities and taken into custody. She now faces four counts of child neglect for her reckless actions, which put her young children’s lives at risk.

Incidents like this serve as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with leaving children unattended in vehicles during hot weather conditions. The inside of a car can become unbearably hot within minutes, posing serious risks of heatstroke and dehydration to young children, whose bodies are more vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

